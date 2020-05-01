We were so sorry to hear of Thelma's passing. She definitely was a promoter of Wilton, always bringing our little town into the spotlight. She loved being at the Candy Kitchen and I remember her saying that everybody went there to see George. She would say "I am the business part and he is the entertainer, that's how we keep in business!" and she would laugh. I remember how hard she worked on her History of Wilton book, wanting to preserve Wiltons history. She was very supportive with our High School events. I remember seeing her and George attend many activities. At graduation time, she encourage the seniors to apply for scholarships, because she knew the importance of continuing their education. I know she was proud of the success of each student leaving Wilton High School because it was a reflection of our town. Thank you Thelma, We will always honor your memory! We will miss her.

Gene and Debbie Taylor

Friend