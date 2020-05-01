Thelma J. Nopoulos
1931 - 2020
Thelma J. Nopoulos September 26, 1931-April 29, 2020 WILTON-Thelma J. Nopoulos, age 88, lifetime resident of Wilton, Iowa, died on Wednesday, April 29, 2020 at the Wilton Retirement Community, Wilton, Iowa. Her death came shortly after she was failing in health and decided not to seek additional medical treatment. Private family burial will take place in Oakdale Cemetery, Wilton. The graveside service will be live streamed on Bentley Funeral Homes Facebook Page, via Facebook Live. In lieu of flowers or other expressions of sympathy, the family requests that donations be made to the Nopoulos Family Scholarship Fund at the Wilton High School in Thelma's memory. Condolences may be left online at www.bentleyfuneralhome.com Born in Wilton on September 26, 1931 to Pete and Hazel (Camp) Soteros, Thelma's drive and entrepreneurial spirit lead her from humble beginnings to become one of eastern Iowa's most well-known citizens. Thelma was industrious and worked many odd jobs from an early age. Little did she know that a part time job at the Wilton Candy Kitchen would lead to her life's path. Upon graduation from high school, Thelma married George Nopoulos, owner and proprietor of the Wilton Candy Kitchen. Over the next 70 years, Thelma and George worked together serving the public. At the Wilton Candy Kitchen, she would entertain visitors such as Gregory Peck, Brooke Shields, Mark Zuckerberg, President and Mrs. Eisenhower, and support Gov. Terry Branstad, U.S. Senator Chuck Grassley, U.S. Senator Mitt Romney, U.S. Congressman James Leach, and many more. She backed local celebrations such as RAGBRAI, Wilton Days, Memorial Day and Veterans Day, and was instrumental in community business development and assisted the town financially through fund raising and personal donations. A member of the Wilton Historical Society, Thelma was active in the renovation of the Wilton Train Depot and its subsequent listing onto the National Registry of Historic Places. She then listed the Wilton Candy Kitchen on the National Historic Registry as well. In 2005, she published a book, "Our Town Speaks 1855-2005". This book chronicles the history of Wilton, Iowa. Thelma supported education and as a participant in the Wilton Partners in Education program, she offered many programs. She managed the Nopoulos Family Scholarship Foundation for area high school seniors and was a lifetime member of the University of Iowa President's Club. She was a member of the United Methodist Church, the American Legion Auxiliary, the Wilton Chamber of Commerce and the Wilton Library Board. Thelma served as President of the PTA and Sunday School Superintendent. She was also member of the American Soda Jerks Association. In 2003, George and Thelma were named the first official Lifetime Ambassadors of the City of Wilton and served as Grand Marshalls of the Wilton Founders Day Parade. Throughout the years, they proudly promoted Wilton through national and local television appearances and newspaper articles. Above all, Thelma loved her family and enjoyed the time she spent with them. Thelma is survived and lovingly remembered by her siblings; brother, Peter Soteros and his wife, Beverly; and sister, Karen Fischlein. She is also survived in loving remembrance by her children; Dr. Gus Nopoulos and his wife, Jennifer, Dr. Peter Nopoulos and his wife, Kathleen, Margaret Glatfelter and her husband, Richard Middleton and Nicholas "Nic" Nopoulos; as well as three grandchildren, Katherine Glatfelter, Alexandra Nopoulos, and Alexander Glatfelter. She was preceded in death by her parents, Peter and Hazel Soteros; husband, George; brothers, Gerald Soteros and Larry Soteros; and by her sisters, Mary Ford and Betty Waite. She was also preceded in death by her loving granddaughters, Amy Nopoulos and Megan Nopoulos. Thelma will be truly missed by all her family and friends.

I have known my mother in law for over 30 years: she was always strong, a community leader, loved a challenge, and was very generous. I'm forever grateful for the son she raised.
Jennifer Nopoulos
Family
We were so sorry to hear of Thelma's passing. She definitely was a promoter of Wilton, always bringing our little town into the spotlight. She loved being at the Candy Kitchen and I remember her saying that everybody went there to see George. She would say "I am the business part and he is the entertainer, that's how we keep in business!" and she would laugh. I remember how hard she worked on her History of Wilton book, wanting to preserve Wiltons history. She was very supportive with our High School events. I remember seeing her and George attend many activities. At graduation time, she encourage the seniors to apply for scholarships, because she knew the importance of continuing their education. I know she was proud of the success of each student leaving Wilton High School because it was a reflection of our town. Thank you Thelma, We will always honor your memory! We will miss her.
Gene and Debbie Taylor
Friend
She will be truly missed she was the heart and soul of Wilton loved seeing her at candy kitchen growing up
Christa Sloup
Acquaintance
My husband and I have a fond memory of Thelma and her husband. We were traveling one weekend and came across their place, they werent open yet so when we called to inquire when they would open they said well be right there. They were so nice and friendly spending time with us. We have often thought about them...such a lovely couple. God bless.
Marianne McGinnis
Friend
For many years I would bring my photography students to visit the Candy Kitchen. Thelma and George were most gracious to us wandering artists. Their gentle and welcoming nature was wonderful, and they always invited us back again and again. They both are appreciated and missed.
Robert Campagna
Acquaintance
I am lost for words.. Her and George were what made wilton that one place we all wanted to go to .. Such great memories I will always hold near my heart.. She was an increadable woman . your in our thoughts and preyers. The late Kathleen proctor/ kirk daughter s Holly Jo, and Marsha , sons Dustin and Harlan Scott..
Holly Bellinger
Family
So sorry to hear about the loss of your mother. She was a staple for Wilton. I can remember her for probably around 60 yrs. She lived by my grandparents. Prayers to all of you kids!
Cheryl White
Friend
Thelma and George were dear friends who helped me greatly a number of times. Thelma was a force of nature that few could surpass. Wilton and the entire region has lost one of the best.
J. Miller
Friend
My condolences and prayers go out to your family. I knew Nic in the 80s when I lived in Iowa City.
Bob Lanaghan
Acquaintance
Thelma was such a great presence in our little town! She, George and Gus were a part of so many of our lives, so many of our memories! The Nopolous Family are now just a great legend and they will be missed, but those of us fortunate enough to have them in our lives will always have our memories of the great times we had in their little soda shop!
Pam Freeland
Friend
Thelma was one of a kind. A true blessing to Wilton and the lives of so many. I have such great memories of the Candy Kitchen. Prayers of comfort and peace for all.
Vicki Zdychnec-Mueller
Friend
Thelma was a wonderful, remarkable person. Our little town and the whole world are much better for having been graced by her presence. She will be deeply missed. My deepest condolences to the entire family.
Helene McClean Lubaroff
You will be missed. I treasure your friendship and advice. My condolences to her family and friends.
Ruth Cushman
Friend
My deepest sympathies to the entire family. Thelma was a force for good in Wilton and will be sorely missed. The Candy Kitchen was and is a staple of Wilton.
Jeanette Taylor Sherwood
Jeanette Taylor-Sherwood
Friend
Thelma was a beautiful, strong woman who will be missed. She was a fixture in my childhood with George and the Candy Kitchen. I am sure she is wearing a big beautiful hat at the soda shop in Heaven.
Melanie Allgood Berry
I always enjoyed visiting with her. My deepest sympathy to you Nic and your family.
Cindy Fargo
Friend
Thelma was a great big part of Wilton, she will be deeply missed. The Jipp family


Lou Jipp
Friend
Thelma and George and Gus were a big part of my childhood! Loved the Candy Kitchen! Thelma was a beautiful lady; always kind and gracious. Rest In Peace Thelma. Thanks for the memories. Thoughts and prayers to the family.
Carol Christensen
We are so saddened. A great lady-When our grandkids were younger and came to stay, they always wanted to go eat at "that ladies place." George better have the ice cream scoop ready for her.
Tom and Connie Zeleny
Friend
