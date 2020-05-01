Thelma J. Nopoulos September 26, 1931-April 29, 2020 WILTON-Thelma J. Nopoulos, age 88, lifetime resident of Wilton, Iowa, died on Wednesday, April 29, 2020 at the Wilton Retirement Community, Wilton, Iowa. Her death came shortly after she was failing in health and decided not to seek additional medical treatment. Private family burial will take place in Oakdale Cemetery, Wilton. The graveside service will be live streamed on Bentley Funeral Homes Facebook Page, via Facebook Live. In lieu of flowers or other expressions of sympathy, the family requests that donations be made to the Nopoulos Family Scholarship Fund at the Wilton High School in Thelma's memory. Condolences may be left online at www.bentleyfuneralhome.com Born in Wilton on September 26, 1931 to Pete and Hazel (Camp) Soteros, Thelma's drive and entrepreneurial spirit lead her from humble beginnings to become one of eastern Iowa's most well-known citizens. Thelma was industrious and worked many odd jobs from an early age. Little did she know that a part time job at the Wilton Candy Kitchen would lead to her life's path. Upon graduation from high school, Thelma married George Nopoulos, owner and proprietor of the Wilton Candy Kitchen. Over the next 70 years, Thelma and George worked together serving the public. At the Wilton Candy Kitchen, she would entertain visitors such as Gregory Peck, Brooke Shields, Mark Zuckerberg, President and Mrs. Eisenhower, and support Gov. Terry Branstad, U.S. Senator Chuck Grassley, U.S. Senator Mitt Romney, U.S. Congressman James Leach, and many more. She backed local celebrations such as RAGBRAI, Wilton Days, Memorial Day and Veterans Day, and was instrumental in community business development and assisted the town financially through fund raising and personal donations. A member of the Wilton Historical Society, Thelma was active in the renovation of the Wilton Train Depot and its subsequent listing onto the National Registry of Historic Places. She then listed the Wilton Candy Kitchen on the National Historic Registry as well. In 2005, she published a book, "Our Town Speaks 1855-2005". This book chronicles the history of Wilton, Iowa. Thelma supported education and as a participant in the Wilton Partners in Education program, she offered many programs. She managed the Nopoulos Family Scholarship Foundation for area high school seniors and was a lifetime member of the University of Iowa President's Club. She was a member of the United Methodist Church, the American Legion Auxiliary, the Wilton Chamber of Commerce and the Wilton Library Board. Thelma served as President of the PTA and Sunday School Superintendent. She was also member of the American Soda Jerks Association. In 2003, George and Thelma were named the first official Lifetime Ambassadors of the City of Wilton and served as Grand Marshalls of the Wilton Founders Day Parade. Throughout the years, they proudly promoted Wilton through national and local television appearances and newspaper articles. Above all, Thelma loved her family and enjoyed the time she spent with them. Thelma is survived and lovingly remembered by her siblings; brother, Peter Soteros and his wife, Beverly; and sister, Karen Fischlein. She is also survived in loving remembrance by her children; Dr. Gus Nopoulos and his wife, Jennifer, Dr. Peter Nopoulos and his wife, Kathleen, Margaret Glatfelter and her husband, Richard Middleton and Nicholas "Nic" Nopoulos; as well as three grandchildren, Katherine Glatfelter, Alexandra Nopoulos, and Alexander Glatfelter. She was preceded in death by her parents, Peter and Hazel Soteros; husband, George; brothers, Gerald Soteros and Larry Soteros; and by her sisters, Mary Ford and Betty Waite. She was also preceded in death by her loving granddaughters, Amy Nopoulos and Megan Nopoulos. Thelma will be truly missed by all her family and friends.
Published in Quad-City Times from May 1 to May 3, 2020.