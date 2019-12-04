Home

Cunnick-Collins Mortuary - Davenport
1200 E. 39th St.
Davenport, IA 52807
563-391-1200
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Cunnick-Collins Mortuary - Davenport
1200 E. 39th St.
Davenport, IA 52807
Memorial service
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
Cunnick-Collins Mortuary - Davenport
1200 E. 39th St.
Davenport, IA 52807
Thelma L. Gerischer


1945 - 2019
Thelma L. Gerischer Obituary

Thelma L. Gerischer

October 27, 1945-December 2, 2019

DAVENPORT-Memorial services for Thelma L. Gerischer, 74, of Davenport, will be 11:00 am on Friday at Cunnick-Collins Mortuary, Davenport. Burial will take place at a later date at Davenport Memorial Park Cemetery, Davenport. Family will greet friends on Friday from 10:00 am to service time at the Mortuary.

Cunnick - Collins Mortuary and Cremation Service is assisting the family with arrangements.

Thelma passed away on Monday December 2, 2019 at the Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf.

Thelma Louise Fields was born on October 27, 1945 in Peoria, IL, the daughter of Arthur and Dorothy (Lanthrop) Fields. She married Michael Gerischer on April 8, 1972 in Rock Island. She worked in quality control at Brach's Candy until 2006. She was a member of the Moose Lodge and the V.F.W. Post #828, Davenport.

She is survived by her husband, Michael, of Davenport, son; Belvan (Shantelle Hahn) Gerischer of Davenport, daughter; Dorothy Gerischer of Davenport, two grandchildren, brothers; George Fields, Rob Fields, Rich Fields, all of Davenport and a sister; Ellen Airgood of Davenport.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her son, Mike, and daughters, Dena Hakes and Dannette Heron.

Remembrances and condolences may be made to the family at www.cunnick-collins.com.

Published in Quad-City Times on Dec. 4, 2019
