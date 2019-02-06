Theodore L. Bishop

April 13, 1927-January 23, 2019

BLUE GRASS-Memorial services for Theodore L. Bishop, 91, of Blue Grass, will be 3:30 pm on Friday, February 8th, at Cunnick-Collins Mortuary. Family will greet friends on Friday from 2:30 to service time at the Mortuary. There will be a luncheon following the service at Revelation Church, located at 1911 Bellevue Ave. in Bettendorf. Inurnment will follow at Davenport Memorial Park Cemetery at a later date.

Cunnick - Collins Mortuary and Cremation Service is assisting the family with arrangements.

Theodore passed away on Wednesday, January 23, 2019 at Genesis Medical Center - East Campus, Davenport.

Theodore Leonard Bishop was born on April 13, 1927 in Barron, WI, the son of Leonard and Ruby (O'Dell) Bishop. He married Marjorie Jean Kellums on April 17, 1948 in Oakland, CA. She preceded him in death in 2003. Theodore was co-owner of Roemer Machine & Welding for 55 years, retiring in 1992. He served in the U.S. Army during WWII.

He enjoyed playing cards (Tick) with family and friends.

Survivors include his sons; Dennis (Laura) Bishop of Bellevue, IA, Dwight Bishop of Davenport, daughter; Dawn (Raymond) Lee of Viola, IL, 9 grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren, sister; Leonese Smith of Fall Creek, WI. and good friends; Ken, Rosie and Val Shermon.

He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, an infant 5 week old son; Gene Charles and brothers, Bud, Vern and Daniel.

Memorials may be directed to the family.

Remembrances and condolences may be made to the family at www.cunnick-collins.com.