Theresa Ann Allen October 11th, 1964-May 4, 2020 PORT BYRON-Theresa Ann Allen, 55, of Port Byron, IL passed away Monday, May 4, 2020, at 1:04 am surrounded by family after a nearly four year battle with Ovarian Cancer. Theresa was Born October 11th, 1964 in Moline, Illinois the daughter of Max and Margaret Mathena. She married the love of her life, Theodore Joseph Allen on March 14,1987. She was a loving mother of two beautiful children, Austin (Erin) of Le Claire, IA and Alexa of Port Byron, IL. She was blessed with three grandchildren, Liam, Ben and Madilyn of whom she loved with all her heart. She enjoyed her cats, hiking in Estes Park, Colorado, relaxing in Ely, Minnesota, long fall road trips with her husband, and spending time with her grandkids. Despite being diagnosed with ovarian cancer in 2016, she remained tough, spirited, loving, patient and selfless. Leaving this quote for us from one of her favorite shows, as a child to remind us that she is at peace. "Remember me with smiles and laughter. For that's how I'll remember you. If you can only remember me with tears. Then don't remember me at all." Surviving was her husband, Theodore Allen; children, Austin (Erin) Allen and Alexa Allen; her parents, Max and Margaret Mathena; brothers, Gary (Paula) Mathena and Gerald Mathena and grandchildren, Liam, Ben and Madilyn. A celebration of Life will be arranged in the near future. To share a thought, memory or condolence please visit the funeral home website @ www.gayandciha.com
Published in Quad-City Times on May 9, 2020.