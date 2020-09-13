Theresa L. "Terri" Schofield

March 29, 1949-April 2, 2020

DAVEMPORT-Theresa "Terri" Schofield, 71, of Davenport, passed away Thursday, April 2, 2020 at Accordius Health, Davenport. The rite of cremation was accorded and memorial services will be 11am Friday, September 18, 2020 at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Davenport. Visitation will be from 10am until time of services at the church. Inurnment will follow at National Cemetery, Rock Island Arsenal.

Terri was born March 29, 1949 in Rock Island, a daughter of George and Dorothy (Skailand) Timper.

Surviving are sons Brad (Kim) Schofield, Davenport; Danny (Carolyn) Schofield, Tennessee; grandson Logan; brother Edward (Catherine) Timper, Bettendorf.

Online remembrances may be expressed at www.hmdfuneralhome.com.