Thomas A. "Tom" Blackburn
February 8, 1950-February 2, 2020
BETTENDORF-Thomas A. "Tom" Blackburn, 69, of Bettendorf, died unexpectedly following a sudden illness, Sunday, February 2, 2020 at his home.
A memorial service celebrating his life will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, February 7, 2020 at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Davenport. Visitation will be 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. Friday at church. Halligan McCabe DeVries Funeral Home in Davenport is assisting the family with arrangements. Memorials may be made to the Handicapped Development Center, St. Paul Lutheran Church, or to the family for a scholarship to Camp Courageous in Tom's name.
Tom was born February 8, 1950 the son of George Thomas and Bernice Irene (Tingwald) Blackburn. He was a graduate of Davenport West High School. Tom was active in the Handicapped Development Center, and was a greeter at Heritage Church in Rock Island.
Those left to honor his memory include his siblings, Janette (Jim) Schmidt of Davenport, Georgia (Pat Koranda) Dugan of Davenport, Kay Blackburn of Davenport, Carol (Lance) Burton of Aberdeen, Maryland, and Clayton (Margaret) Blackburn of Temple, Georgia; a special friend, Cathy Jensen of Davenport; and many nieces and nephews.
Tom was preceded in death by his parents; and a nephew, Jerome Schmidt.
Online condolences may be made to Tom's family by viewing his obituary at www.hmdfuneralhome.com.
Published in Quad-City Times on Feb. 5, 2020