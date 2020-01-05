|
Thomas A. Guzzo, Sr.
September 25, 1923-January 3, 2020
ROCK ISLAND-Thomas A. Guzzo, Sr., 96, of Rock Island, passed away Friday, January 3, 2020 at Rosewood Care Center of Moline. Funeral services for Mr. Guzzo will be 9:30 am Friday, January 10, 2020 at Edgewood Baptist Church, Rock Island. Visitation will be Thursday, January 9, 2020 from 4-7 p.m. at the Knox Chapel of Wheelan Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, 2106 7th Ave., Rock Island. Burial with military honors by Moline American Legion Post 246 will be in Rock Island National Cemetery, Arsenal Island. Memorials may be made to the Honor Flight of the Quad Cities.
Thomas Andrew Guzzo was born September 25, 1923 in Streator, Illinois, a son of Dominec and Lena (Cusimano) Guzzo. Mr. Guzzo graduated from Rock Island High School in the Class of 1941. In 1946, he married Louise Eileen Gross. Together they adopted Jody Helen Catherine Guzzo Longman and Thomas Andrew Guzzo II. Louise went to be with her Lord in 1996. Mr. Guzzo married Faye Sweers in 1998. Faye passed away in 2013.
Mr. Guzzo enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1942 and was stationed in Italy with the Army Air Force in WWII. Between WWII and Korea, Mr. Guzzo served in the National Guard and was re-activated to serve in the Korean War in 1951. Prior to his deployment, Mr. Guzzo attended Officers Artillery School at Ft. Sill, Oklahoma. He served in Korea as a commanding artillery officer and later served in the Army Reserve, attaining the rank of Captain.
Following his military service, Mr. Guzzo worked as manager of the meat department for National Tea Grocery chain for 13 years. He went on to open his own market, Guzzo's Meat Market, in Rock Island at 4310 6th Ave. and 610 45th St. Guzzo's Market was a family business and Mr. Guzzo's wife, son and daughter all worked at the market and it enjoyed 25 years of business.
Tom enjoyed hunting, golfing, gardening, dancing, traveling and time spend with family. He was a member of the American Legion and and former member of the Viking Club.
He is survived by his daughter, Josephine "Jody" H. Guzzo-Longman (Tom), grandchildren, Tom Guzzo III, KayCee Cleaveland, Amy Wilcox and Caroline Poling; nine great grandchildren; siblings, Angie Giametta, James Guzzo, Tina Sonneville, Ida Rummans, Dominec Guzzo and a host of extended family members and friends.
Mr. Guzzo was preceded in death by his parents; wives, Louise and Faye; son, Thomas Guzzo II; brothers, Samuel and Joseph Guzzo; and dear friend, Verna Trevor.
