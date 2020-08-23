Thomas A. Nusbaum

November 9, 1944-August 1, 2020

CASA GRANDE, AZ-Thomas A. Nusbaum, 75, of Casa Grande, Arizona, died Friday, August 1, 2020, at Hospice of the Valley, Gilbert, Arizona.

Tom Nusbaum was born on November 9, 1944, in Rock Island, Illinois, to Alberta and Don Nusbaum. He was the oldest of three brothers, including David and Jeff. He met and married Jo Anne Garvin in 1970, and they lived in Rock Island and Moline until they moved to Casa Grande, Arizona, after retirement. They have two children, Don of Casa Grande, and Anne of Chicago, Il.

Tom spent his career in sales and sales management, but his passions included watching his kids play high school sports, playing golf with life-long friends, and keeping up with his favorite college and professional teams. In retirement, he enjoyed playing pool and trading stories with friends from all over the country. Toms greatest joy was spending time and laughing with his wife and children. Tom loved playing golf with his kids, and instilled his passion for sportsmanship, humor, and fun in their lives. He had a huge heart and will be deeply missed by everyone who knew him, especially his family.

Tom is survived by his mother, Alberta, his brother and sister-in-law, Jeff and Wendy, his wife, son, and daughter, as well as a number of aunts, uncles, and cousins in the Quad City area. Family services will be held in Rock Island at a future date. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Toms name to the Quad City Animal Welfare Center in Milan, IL