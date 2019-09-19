|
Thomas C. Fritzsche
August 13, 1945-September 17, 2019
DAVENPORT-- Memorial services to celebrate the life of Thomas C. Fritzsche, 74, of Davenport, will be 9:30 a.m. Saturday, September 21, 2019, at Sacred Heart Cathedral, 422 East 10th Street, Davenport. Burial will be in Oakdale Memorial Gardens, Davenport. Visitation will be today (Friday) from 4-7 p.m. at the Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home, 614 Main Street, Davenport. There will be an additional visitation on Saturday at church from 8:45-9:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to either Sacred Heart Cathedral or .
Tom died of natural causes on Tuesday, September 17, 2019, in Davenport.
Thomas Charles Fritzsche was born on August 13, 1945, in Burlington, Iowa, a son of Robert P. and Virginia (Hourigan) Fritzsche. He graduated magna cum laude from Harvard College in 1967, earned an M.A. in Economics from Harvard University in 1970, and received his Juris Doctorate from the University of Iowa School of Law in 1973.
Tom married Karyn Buttleman on August 23, 1969. He later married Renate Schmitt on August 14, 1987.
After passing the bar, Tom moved to New York City and worked for Cravath, Swaine, and Moore until 1976, when he moved back to Davenport to practice law at Lane and Waterman. Tom served as City Attorney for Davenport, and then worked as head of the Trust Department at Northwest Bank. He spent the rest of his career as an Assistant Scott County Attorney with a private practice.
Tom was active in the local Democratic Party and served as a board member of the local Girl Scout Council. He was a faithful member of Sacred Heart Parish, where he taught Sunday school and sponsored those going through the RCIA program.
Tom was a voracious reader who loved to play bridge and was always available for a game of Scrabble. He was happiest when surrounded by his family and loved to read to his grandchildren.
Survivors include his children: Katherine (Steven) Lemery, Rockville, Maryland, Margaret (Sujeevan Ratnasingham) Fritzsche, Guelph, Ontario, Elizabeth Fritzsche, Washington, D.C., and Michael Fritzsche, Colorado Springs, Colorado; grandchildren: James, Marc, Rebecca, Elin, and Miles; siblings: Robert (Betsy) Fritzsche, Anniston, Alabama, Rebecca (Richard Woods) Fritzsche, Ames, Iowa, Carol (Michael) Dunbar, Cedar Falls, Iowa, and David (Kim) Fritzsche, Kildeer, Illinois, sister-in-law, Sandra Fritzsche, Council Bluffs, Iowa, and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers, James and William.
