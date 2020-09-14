Thomas D (Tuck) Werner

August 1, 1936-September 12, 2020

WHEATLAND, IA-Thomas D (Tuck) Werner, 84, of Wheatland, Iowa, passed away Saturday, September 12, 2020 at Wheatland Manor after a five-year battle with Lewy Body Dementia.

There will be no visitation and a private graveside service will be held at Davenport Memorial Park.

Tom was born August 1, 1936 in Oelwein, IA to John and Rachel (Miller) Werner. Tom served in the Army from 1953 until 1956. He married Kay (Good) Werner in 1964. Together they raised three children Tom Werner Jr of Wilton IA, Chris Werner of Lowden IA and Andrea Werner of Wheatland IA. Kay preceded him in death in 1994.

Tom was an electrician and proud member of IBEW Local 145 and spent most of his career running the service truck for JW Koehler Electric of Davenport. He retired in 1998.

Tom enjoyed hunting, fishing and in his retirement, he started going to auctions to collect old canning jars accumulating a very large collection. Tom was a long-time member of Wheatland American Legion Post 432. Tom enjoyed all animals and was always feeding stray cats that ended up just moving in and becoming his garage crew. Amazingly, one of his garage crew, "Yellow Cat", even followed Tom to the Wheatland Manor and started sleeping under his window after he was admitted. Yellow Cat was carted home several time but would return time and time again.

Loved ones left to honor his memory are his children, granddaughter Amanda Meiers and great granddaughter Kaylee of Maquoketa, IA. Siblings Robert (Bonnie) Werner of Blue Grass IA, Edwin Werner of Calamus, IA and Linda Werner Larson of Apache Junction, AZ., along with numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his wife, parents, siblings John (Jack) Werner Jr, Jeanette Wixon, Donald Werner, Patricia Figley Wynn, Larry Werner and Randy (Bucky) Werner, in-laws Willard and Lorraine Good, and his little buddy who was by his side for over 17 years of retirement-Max his cat.

Special thanks to the staff of Wheatland Manor for all of their care and patience over the last 2 years.

In lieu of flowers or other expressions of sympathy, a memorial fund has been established. Memorials can be mailed to 220 E Lincolnway St, Wheatland IA 52777. The funds will be divided among several local volunteer organizations including a no kill animal shelter.

Chapman Funeral Home is caring for Tom and his family. Memories and condolences may be left at www.chapmanfh.com.