Thomas E. Balzer

June1, 2020

WARD, CO-Thomas E. Balzer, age 73 of Ward, Colorado, passed away quietly in his sleep on June 1st of an unknown cause. He exhibited no signs of illness in the days and the night before he died.

Tom was born in Iowa City in 1946. He served in the Iowa National Guard and attended the University of Iowa before coming west in 1973. Tom was immediately attracted to Ward and its mountain setting and lifestyle. He was smitten by "Wardie" Carol Jenkins and they married and remained devoted partners to his death. Through their union they had one child, a daughter, Greta.

Tom could best be described as a "field operator," someone who applies his skills to match any situation at hand. He was a commodity and stock trader, excavator, carpenter, plumber, photographer, and whatever was needed at the time. One of his many significant achievements came about while chairing Ward's water board. Ward's pristine water supply comes from a gushing Artesian well in the Roosevelt National Forest. Boulder County authorities wanted the well to be chlorinated, but Tom and others in Ward resisted and prevailed, pleading to a judge who ruled in favor of no chlorine. The 120-year-old water supply is free of chlorine to this day.

Tom loved living just feet away from the Roosevelt National Forest; his religion was Mother Nature. He was an elk hunter and a fly fisherman, but perhaps his most gratifying skill was as an avid trail builder along with his daughter, and best friend, Greta.

Dressed in his signature newsboy cap and wool shirt, Tom was buried among a copse of Aspens on the family's property in a grave marked by a bull elk rack. Tom's trail may just be beginning.

Tom was preceded in death by his parents Dr. Walter J. Balzer and Elizabeth Compton Balzer and is survived by his wife Carol, daughter Greta, both of Ward; sisters Anne Powers and Libbet Brooke and their families, all of Davenport, Iowa.