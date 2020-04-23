Home

Thomas E. Hart Obituary

Thomas E. Hart

November 13, 1960- April 18, 2020

DAVENPORT-Thomas E. Hart, 59, of Davenport, Iowa passed away Saturday, April 18, 2020 at his home. Per his request cremation rites have been accorded and a celebration of life will be held at a later date. Memorials in Thomas' name may be made to the family.

Thomas was born on November 13, 1960 to Thomas and Mary Hart in Paris, Tennessee. He graduated from Clinton High School in 1979. Thomas worked at ADM in Clinton for 20 years.

Thomas is survived by his children LaTisha (Andrew Witt) Hart, Evander Hart, and Breanna Hart; granddaughter Arabella Church; mother Mary Hart; brothers Kevin (Amanda) Hart and David Hart; a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins; and his significant other Tiane Wash. He was preceded in death by his father Thomas, infant sister Penny, and infant brother Ricky.

Online condolences may be made to Thomas' family by visiting his obituary at www.weertsfh.com

Published in Quad-City Times on Apr. 23, 2020
