1/1
Thomas J. Fennelly
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Thomas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Thomas J. Fennelly

April 15, 1931-September 14, 2020

DAVENPORT-Thomas J. Fennelly, 89, of Davenport, passed away Monday, September 14, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family.

A memorial service to celebrate his life will be 6:30 p.m. Friday, September 18, 2020 at the Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home, Davenport. Services will be livestreamed by visiting Tom's obituary at www.hmdfuneralhome.com and clicking the link on the bottom. Visitation will be held from 4p.m. until the time of the service Friday evening at the funeral home. Please wear a facemask and practice social distancing if you plan on attending. Burial will take place at a later date in Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Davenport. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family to establish a memorial at a later date.

Thomas Joseph Fennelly was born on April 15, 1931 in Chicago, Illinois, one of fifteen children of John Patrick and Della (Hughes) Fennelly. He was united in marriage to Esther M. Ortiz on July 22, 1951 at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church, Davenport. They have shared over 69 years of marriage and memories together.

Tom worked as a milkman for Iowana for over 25 years and retired from Downing Dairy. He also partnered with his wife and assisted her in their wallpaper business, Esther On A Roll.

Tom cherished his family and his Irish Heritage. He enjoyed participating in the annual St. Patrick's Day Parade with the Fennelly clan. Tom also enjoyed golfing, fishing, and he and Esther enjoyed travelling especially wintering in Texas for 17 years.

Survivors include his wife, Esther, Davenport; children: Donald Fennelly, Iowa City, Sandra Inskeep, Alpha, Illinois, Shawn Fennelly, Las Vegas, Nevada, Kim (Bryan) Kauk, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma; grandchildren: Thomas (Ashley) Moyers, Justin (Jenna) Inskeep, Eugene Hoefer, Brock Fennelly, and Feline Fennelly; great-grandchildren: Sydney, Kennedy, Boston, , Leiland, and Lyrical; siblings: Kevin (Rose) of Moline, Larry of Davenport, Rose Fennelly of Chicago, Josie Fennelly of Davenport; brother-in-law and sisters-in-law, Fred (Linda) Ortiz and Lois Oritz.

He was preceded in death by his son, Thomas, a son-in-law: Ronald Inskeep, his parents, and siblings: John, Richard, Jim, Bill, Mary Lauer, Katie Strandlund, Anna Mae Fennelly, Peggy Kinsella, Patricia "Tootie" Fennelly, and Rita Wiegand. May they rest in peace.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Quad-City Times on Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
18
Visitation
04:00 - 06:30 PM
Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
18
Memorial service
06:30 PM
Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home
614 Main Street
Davenport, IA 52803
(563) 322-4438
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved