Thomas L. McCutcheon

January 28, 1933-July 5, 2020

BETTENDORF-Thomas L. McCutcheon, 87, of Bettendorf, Iowa, passed away on Sunday, July 5, 2020 at the Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House in Bettendorf.

A Memorial Mass will be held at 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, July 9, 2020 at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Bettendorf. The Mass will be live streamed and may be viewed by visiting the Facebook page of McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home of Bettendorf. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Macular Degeneration Foundation by visiting their website at https://www.macular.org/how-donate.

Tom was born January 28, 1933 in Estherville, Iowa, the son of Lee & Lucille (Conway) McCutcheon. He grew up in Clinton, Iowa and was captain of both the football and wrestling teams of Lyons High School in Clinton. Tom received his Bachelor of Science from the University of Dubuque where he met his wife, Ann Sullivan. Tom and Ann were united in marriage on April 7, 1956 in Dubuque, Iowa. She preceded him in death on January 19, 2013 and Tom has now joined the love of his life in heaven.

Following their marriage, Tom went into the United States Army and served in Germany for a year. They moved to Bettendorf in 1957 and Tom took a job teaching science and coaching at Bettendorf High School and then at Bettendorf Middle School where he was the Athletic Director for 39 years.

In the summers, he owned and operated the Midwest Mat Refinishing Company. He was involved in coaching wrestling, girls' volleyball, track and football. He and Ann loved the outdoors and would take BMS students to the Boundary Waters to fish for many years. Tom spent 39 years as a coach and teacher and loved to mentor students. He retired in 1996.

Tom spent time as a board member of the Bettendorf Park Board and the City of Bettendorf and then as Alderman-at-Large to Mayor Ann Hutchinson.

He was an active fisherman and would spend family vacations in Minnesota and Texas where he and Ann bought a cabin on a lake and became snowbirds.

Those left to honor his memory include his sons, Conway (Tammy Worrell), Matt (Pam), Mark (Joyce), Luke (Deb Ogden), John (Jodie) and daughter Amy Stahle (Mike); his grandchildren, Mike McCutcheon, Katie (John) Andersen, Jennifer Mayberry, Jacob McCutcheon, Samantha McCutcheon, Mackenzie Bruns, Shannon McCutcheon, Tanner McCutcheon, Dan McCutcheon, Rachel Stahle, Amanda (Drew) Clark, Tom Stahle, Madison McCutcheon and Murphy McCutcheon; seven great-grandchildren; his sister, Nona (Dick) Rowold of Wheatland, Iowa; and his brother, Lee (Susan) McCutcheon of Clinton, Iowa.

In addition to his wife, Ann, Tom was preceded in death by his parents; and his sister, Vivian.

Tom's family would like to express special thanks to the staff of the Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House for all of their comfort and care for Tom and to the many family friends for all of their support.

Online condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting Tom's obituary at www.McGinnis-Chambers.com.