Rev. Thomas L. Parlette


1946 - 2020
Rev. Thomas L. Parlette Obituary

Rev. Thomas L. Parlette

November 13, 1946- April 29, 2020

DAVENPORTRev. Thomas L. Parlette, 73, a retired priest of Diocese of Davenport, died peacefully, Wednesday, April 29, 2020 at Country Manor, Davenport. Due to the current health crisis, a private service will take place with burial in the Priest Circle at Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Davenport. Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements. Memorials may be made to St. Alphonsus Catholic Church, Davenport.

Thomas L. Parlette was born on November 13, 1946 in Lima, Ohio, a son of Orville and Myrtle (Waggoner) Parlette. Father Parlette worked for the Army for nine years where he spent a majority of time as director of religious education at several Army posts, including Augsburg, Germany.

Father Parlette completed his theology studies at Catholic University and was ordained to the priesthood by Bishop Gerald O'Keefe on June 23, 1989 at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Bettendorf. Father Parlette served throughout the Diocese including Holy Family Parish in Ft. Madison, St. Ann's in Long Grove and retired from St. Alphonsus, Davenport.

Father Parlette was fluent in four languages, including German, French, Spanish. He enjoyed reading and you could often spot him on a daily walk.

Father is survived by his special and dear friends Janis Anderson and her family.

He was preceded in death by his parents, four brothers, and a sister.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.hmdfuneralhome.com

Published in Quad-City Times on Apr. 30, 2020
