1/1
Thomas L. Rupert
1968 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Thomas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Thomas L. Rupert

June 11, 1968-September 1, 2020

DAVENPORT-Thomas L. Rupert, 52, a resident of Davenport, passed away Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at his home after a brief but courageous battle with cancer. Funeral services to celebrate Tom's life will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at the Halligan McCabe DeVries Funeral Home, Davenport. The family will greet friends Tuesday from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to the family to establish a memorial at a later date.

Thomas LeRoy Rupert was born on June 11, 1968 in Galesburg, Illinois, a son of Richard and Jodi (Lehne) Rupert. He was united in marriage to Yovanka C. Oszfolk on May 4, 1991 at Duck Creek Park, Davenport. Tom was a baker with Hy-Vee since 1986. He last served the Milan store.

Tom loved his family; he was a sarcastic smart ass who enjoyed ribbing his friends. Tom enjoyed riding his motorcycle, watching the Cubbies, an occasional Busch Latte, and hunting and fishing in his earlier years.

Survivors include his wife, Yovanka; daughters: Miranda Rupert and McKinzi (Alex) Gomez; grandsons: KaVon and Kai, all of Davenport; a sister, Beth (Jim) Norris, Galesburg, Illinois; mother-in-law and father-in-law, Istvan and Constance Oszfolk, Davenport; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Brenda Rupert, Knoxville, Illinois, Baron (Tina) Oszfolk, Davenport and Shawn (Cavita) Oszfolk, Prophetstown, Illinois; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers David and Jerry Rupert and nephew Benjamin Norris. May they rest in peace.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.hmdfuneralhome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Quad-City Times on Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
8
Visitation
09:30 - 10:30 AM
Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
8
Funeral service
10:30 AM
Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home
614 Main Street
Davenport, IA 52803
(563) 322-4438
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved