Thomas M. Wiese


1944 - 2020
Thomas M. Wiese Obituary

Thomas M. Wiese

November 29, 1944-February 14, 2020

DAVENPORT-Thomas M. Wiese, 75, a resident of Davenport, died Friday, February 14, 2020 at the Good Samaritan Nursing Home in Davenport.

No services are scheduled at this time. Memorials may be made online at American Kidney Fund or to Multiple Sclerosis Association. Halligan McCabe DeVries Funeral Home in Davenport is assisting the family with arrangements.

Tom was born November 29, 1944 in Davenport, the son of Charles Henry, Jr. and Olivia (Martzahn) Wiese. Tom received his Bachelor's degree in accounting from Hiram Scott College in Scottsbluff, Nebraska. He worked as an accountant for many years at Valley Construction, retiring due to health complications. After retirement, Tom was an avid gardener, caring for his yard, and enjoyed feeding the birds and squirrels.

Those left to honor his memory include his siblings, Patricia Lewis of Ft. Worth, Texas; Jerry (Karen) Wiese of Sioux City, Iowa; and Robert (Sharon) Wiese of Sheffield, Alabama and many wonderful nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brother Charles H. Wiese, III and a niece, Ginger Lewis.

Online condolences may be made to Tom's family by viewing his obituary at www.hmdfuneralhome.com.

Published in Quad-City Times from Feb. 16 to Feb. 17, 2020
