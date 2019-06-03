Thomas O. Moore December 17, 1948-June 2, 2019 MOLINE-Thomas O. Moore, 70, of Moline, passed away peacefully with family by his side on Sunday, June 2, 2019 at Overlook Village, Moline. Thomas was born in Rock Island on December 17, 1948 to William and Marie (Tambascio). Thomas was a proud veteran serving in the U.S. Army, and continued to serve his community as a police officer for the City of Moline. Thomas left civil service to begin his career at John Deere and Co., retiring as a Maintenance Engineer after a career spanning over 30 years. Thomas was a dedicated and hardworking man – later driving trucks for Penske post-retirement which grew into a passion and love of the road. Thomas was an avid golfer and loved to laugh. He had a magnetic personality, a sharp wit, and a warm kindness which would command a room and endear him immediately to strangers. Wherever Thomas went, he made friends and left lasting impressions. His very pride and joy was his family, and his proudest moment was donating his bone marrow to his brother, Russell. Services for Tom will be held at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, 201 E. 4th Ave., Milan. Visitation will be held from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm on Wednesday, June 5, 2019, and funeral services will be held at 10:00 am on Thursday, June 6. Burial will be held at National Cemetery, Rock Island. Thomas is survived by his daughter, Abbey Helmetag; son, Benjamin (Taneel) Moore; grandchildren, Grant, Nicholas, and Olivia Helmetag, Tyler and Avery Moore, and Jordan and Bryce Iwinski; brothers, Russell (Maria) Moore, Wade (Nanette), Michael, and Patrick (Cinnamon); and nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents. Memorials may be made to the JDRF (Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation). Online condolences may be left to Thomas's family at www.wheelanpressly.com