Thomas Olmsted

September 20, 1949-August 28, 2020

MCKINNEY, TX-Thomas Olmsted, 70, of McKinney, Texas, passed away on August 28, 2020 after a long battle with Alzheimers.

He was born in Davenport, Iowa, on September 20, 1949, son of the late Glen and Imelda Olmsted. He married Jane McBride on August 31, 1970. They moved to Seattle in 1976 where they resided and raised their family for 17 years. Tom and his wife Jane moved to Moline, Illinois in 1993. After retirement they moved to Richardson, Texas.

Tom is survived by his spouse, Jane (McBride) Olmsted, his children, Chad of Greensboro, N.C., Erica (Goetz) of Dallas, TX., and Paul of Bothell, WA; grandchildren, James and Avery Olmsted, Lillian, and Evelyn Goetz. He is also survived by his sisters Daria Hoard, Marla Rauch and Sara Trezise and his brother Bill Olmsted, as well as, numerous nieces and nephews

Tom graduated from Assumption High School and St. Ambrose College, Davenport, Iowa. He served as a helicopter crew chief in the Army National Guard. He worked for Kone (Montgomery Elevator) for 42 years.

Tom was a devoted husband, father and family man. He enjoyed traveling, visiting family and friends and spending time with his grandchildren.

He was the president of Pacific Little League, and umpired many baseball games with his wife, Jane. He provided inspiration and guidance for many young players. As an avid Seahawks fan, he enjoyed watching games with a local fan club. He also enjoyed Nascar and had the opportunity to attend two races. Tom was a member of First Baptist Church, Moline, Illinois where he had served as moderator for several years and later as financial secretary.

He served on the committee for Assumption High helping to organize class of 1967 reunions He was talented working with tools and enjoyed assisting his wife as her handyman during her real estate career. Tom will be deeply missed by his family, friends and companion dog, Chloe

Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. at Aria Funeral Home in Dallas Texas. A service of remembrance will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, September 3rd at Aria Cremation Service & Funeral Home, 2710 Valley View Ln, Dallas, TX 75234. Those who wish to remember Tom in a special way may make gifts to The Alzheimers Association.com, or Pacific

Little League of Edmonds and Lynnwood, PO Box 231, Lynnwood, WA. 98046