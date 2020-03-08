|
|
Thomas Raymond Brimeyer
June 15, 1933-February 6, 2020
BETTENDORF-Thomas Raymond Brimeyer, 86, of Bettendorf passed away 26020 at Clarissa Cook Hospice House.
A Celebration of Life luncheon will be held from Noon to 2 PM on March 12, 2020 at St. John Vianney Church in Bettendorf, IA.
Tom was born June 15, 1933 in Dubuque, IA. He was the son of Edward and Gladys (Mehl) Brimeyer. He married Patricia Ann Hancock on March 2, 1957 in Rock Island, IL.
Survivors include children James, Cathy (Rusty) Spinsby, Jeff (Lynn Jones), Tony 7(Mona), 11 grandchildren, and 15 great grandchildren, and 3 brothers and their families.
Tom was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Patricia, a daughter-in-law, Karen (Calkins) Brimeyer and 5 brothers, and several brother in-laws and sister-in-laws.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Clarissa Cook Hospice House.
Published in Quad-City Times on Mar. 8, 2020