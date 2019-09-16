Home

POWERED BY

Services
Trimble Funeral Home & Crematory
701 12th St
Moline, IL 61265
(309) 764-1144
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 17, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Trimble Funeral Home & Crematory
701 12th St
Moline, IL 61265
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Sep. 18, 2019
10:00 AM
Trimble Funeral Home & Crematory
701 12th St
Moline, IL 61265
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Anderson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas Timothy Anderson


1959 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Thomas Timothy Anderson Obituary

Thomas Timothy Anderson

March 25, 1959-September 15, 2019

MOLINE-Thomas Timothy Anderson, 60, of Moline, Illinois, died Sunday, September 15, 2019, in Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf, Iowa.

Services are 10 a.m. Wednesday at Trimble Funeral Home at Trimble Pointe, 701 12th Street, Moline, with Rev. Dan Cullett officiating. Burial is in Greenview Memorial Gardens. Following the burial, friends are invited to a luncheon at CityView Celebrations at Trimble Pointe. Visitation is 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to the Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center.

Tim was born March 25, 1959, in Winfield, Alabama, to Thomas Garlon and Clara Sue (Webster) Anderson. He graduated from Moline High school in 1977, and married Julie Myers on January 29, 1994, in Moline. He was materials manager for Lift Systems, East Moline, for the past 23 years, and worked for Industrial Surplus from 1988 to 1996. Tim was a man of faith and a member of Edgewood Baptist Church, Rock Island, and was a 44-gallon platelet donor, giving blood every other Saturday for years. He enjoyed driving his late 60's Camaro at Cordova Drag Strip. Where others saw junk, Tim found value and was recycling before it was cool. He was a big Alabama Football fan. Most important to him was his family, who considered him "awesome."

Tim is survived by his wife, Julie; four children and spouses, Laura and Bill Stanley of Sherrard, Sam and Mary-Alex Anderson and Katie Anderson, all of Louisville, Kentucky, and Tommy Anderson of Moline; four grandchildren, Wil, Asher, Ava, and Charlotte; his mother, and step-father, Clara and Ted Karlix of Moline; and sisters, Kathy Smith of Davenport, and Gloria Jane Anderson of Moline. He was preceded in death by his father.

Tim's family invites friends to share stories and condolences at TrimbleFuneralHomes.com.

Published in Quad-City Times from Sept. 16 to Sept. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Thomas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now