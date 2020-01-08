Home

The Runge Mortuary and Crematory
838 East Kimberly Road
Davenport, IA 52807
(563) 391-6202
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
10:00 AM
Thomas W. "Bill" Haussmann


1931 - 2020
Thomas W. "Bill" Haussmann Obituary

Thomas W. "Bill" Haussmann

October 21, 1931-January 3, 2020

DAVENPORT-Thomas W. "Bill" Haussmann, 88, of Davenport, IA passed away unexpectedly on Friday, January 3, 2020. A visitation will be held from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, January 9, 2020 at the Runge Mortuary. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, January 10, 2020 in the Runge Mortuary Chapel. He will be laid to rest in Davenport Memorial Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Scott County Humane Society. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rungemortuary.com.

Bill was born a son of Robert C. and Margaret M. (Griffin) Haussmann on October 21, 1931 in Des Moines, IA. He was united in marriage to Joyce P. Teel on June 21, 1953 in Buffalo, IA. He proudly served in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict, to his family he was a hero. In 1988, after 37 years of service, he retired from AT&T- Lucient.

Bill was a very social man and had breakfast at Harlan's on most mornings. He was helpful to anyone in need and a jack of all trades. He had many dogs in his lifetime and loved them all, especially, Buddy.

He is survived by son, William "Billy" (Barb) Haussmann of Davenport, IA; daughter, Rebecca "Becky" (John) Steiniger of DeWitt, IA; grandchildren: Matthew Haussmann, Corie (Shawn) Paxton, Kelly Muth, Laura (Harley) Andrews, Michael (Lea) Guldeupfeunig, Amanda Guldeupfeunig, and Garrett Niebruegge; honorary granddaughter, Jordan Dooley; four great grandsons; seven great granddaughters; and three great-great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Joyce Haussmann; two sisters; and three brothers.

Published in Quad-City Times on Jan. 8, 2020
