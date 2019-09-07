|
Thomas William Leonard
January 27, 1957-September 1, 2019
DAVENPORT-Thomas William Leonard, 62, of Davenport, IA, passed peacefully on Sept. 1, 2019 at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice, Bettendorf, IA, surrounded by his loving family. He fought a brave battle with serious heart issues for several years. He was born Jan. 27, 1957, in Davenport, Iowa.
A Memorial Mass will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 10 at Sacred Heart Cathedral at 11:00 AM. Visitation will take place on Monday, Sept. 9, from 4:00 – 6:00 PM at Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home, 614 Main St. Davenport, IA. An additional visitation will take place at 10:00 AM at Sacred Heart Cathedral prior to the Memorial Mass. Keeping with Tom's wishes cremation rites have been accorded.
Left to cherish his memories, Tom is survived by five siblings, Terry Duvall, Davenport; Susan Schwind (Jay), Davenport; Jennifer Leonard (Bill Nicholls), Alexandria, VA; Jeffrey Leonard (Sue), Bettendorf; Mike Leonard (Michele), Moline, IL; several cousins; many nieces and nephews, and special friends. He was preceded in death by his father, William Thomas Leonard, and his mother, Audrey Jean (Wiedner) Leonard, and his paternal grandparents, Jesse and Della Leonard.
He attended Central High School, and briefly attended St. Ambrose College. For many years, Tom was an Assistant Manager at Montgomery Ward, and later worked for The Moline Dispatch/Rock Island Argus. Despite numerous medical obstacles in recent years, Tom lived life to the fullest. He dearly loved animals and pets, especially his beloved dog "Sam". He was a talented gardener and was also a unique artist in his earlier years. A voracious reader, his hobbies included reading books, periodicals and newspapers; he was also an avid music lover, collecting classic rock music memorabilia. One of his passions was watching old black and white television movies. Tom was a great storyteller and loved to share his life's experiences and adventures with friends and family, taking great care to include all details accurately. He was known for his quick wit and sense of humor, as well as his kind and compassionate nature. He will be fondly remembered for his frequent statements - "I've got somewhere to be", "You don't understand", and "It's a long story".
The family requests that in lieu of flowers, memorials be made to the family, to the Humane Society, or to the Clarissa Cook Hospice House. Please sign his on-line guest book. His family thanks the staff at both the University of Iowa hospital, and Clarissa Cook Hospice for his care.
