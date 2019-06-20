Timothy A Sexton

May 27, 1953-June13, 2019

CLARKSDAKE, MS-Timothy A Sexton 66 of Clarksdale, Mississippi passed away at home on Thursday, June13, 2019.

Tim was born May 27, 1953 in Davenport to John and Anna Sexton.

He is the youngest of 13. He was a carpenter and worked in the family business,Sexton Brothers Construction Company and retired from Nichols Aluminum. He enjoyed fishing, golfing, Blues Music, the Iowa Hawkeyes, the Saints and spending time with family and friends. He had a great sense of humor up and til the very end.

Those left to Honor his Memory include his wife Marguerite (M.J.) Sexton, children and their spouses, Amber Sexton Davenport, Wayne Honeycutt and Angela (Stan) Laurila both of Arkansas. 10 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. Siblings, Theresa Woodard, Bettendorf Jane (Joe) Richmiller, GrandMound, Iowa Kathy (Phil) Creer, Australia, Sue Loose and Bill Sexton Davenport.

He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings, Daniel, Patricia, Trudy, David, Dick, Mike, and Terry.