Timothy D. Hergert

January 8, 1956-July 23, 2019

ROCK ISLAND, IL-Timothy D. Hergert, 63, of Rock Island, Illinois, died Tuesday, July 23, 2019, at his brother's home in Rock Island.

A luncheon to celebrate Tim's life will be 11AM to 1PM Saturday at CityView Celebrations at Trimble Pointe, 701 12th Street, Moline.

Tim was born January 8, 1956, in Rock Island, to Stanley and Marlene (Kempf) Hergert.

He is survived by sisters, Mary Hamilton and Ruth Hergert; brothers, Jim, John, Thomas, and Matthew Hergert; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Mark.

Condolences may be shared at TrimbleFuneralHomes.com.