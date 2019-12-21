Home

Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home
614 Main Street
Davenport, IA 52803
(563) 322-4438
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home
614 Main Street
Davenport, IA 52803
Funeral service
Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019
4:00 PM
Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home
614 Main Street
Davenport, IA 52803
Timothy E. "Tim" Heskett

Timothy E. "Tim" Heskett Obituary

Timothy "Tim" E. Heskett

November 29, 1945-December 20, 2019

DAVENPORT-Funeral services celebrating the life of Timothy "Tim" E. Heskett, 74 of Davenport, will be 4:00 PM, Sunday, December 22, 2019 at the Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home, Davenport. Visitation will be 1:00-4:00 PM, Sunday prior to the service at the funeral home. Inurnment will be at a later date in Davenport Memorial Park. Memorials may be made to Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf.

Tim passed away Friday, December 20, 2019 at the Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf.

Timothy Ernst Heskett was born November 29, 1945 in Davenport, the son of Cloyd E. and Elmira (Dannefeldt) Heskett. He was united in marriage to Patricia "Pat" Bifano on May 7, 1966 in Davenport.

Tim graduated from Davenport Central High School, Class of 1964. He was a National Guard Veteran serving from 1965-1971. He was employed as a maintenance mechanic at Oscar Mayer for 30 years. Prior to that he had worked at the Quad City Times where he met his wife.

Tim enjoyed woodworking and making items for his loved ones. He also enjoyed a cold PBR or two while watching the Packers and Hawkeyes.

Survivors include his wife, Pat; sons, Steve (Michele) Heskett, Davenport; and Bob (Vicki) Heskett, Blue Grass; grandchildren Maddy, Sydney, and Caleb Heskett; brother Larry Heskett, Beloit, WI; brother-in-law Gary Bifano, Davenport; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, brother James, sister Bobbe Anglund, good friend Sam, and his two beloved dogs Murphy and Gannon.

Online remembrances and condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting Tim's obituary at www.hmdfuneralhome.com.

Published in Quad-City Times on Dec. 21, 2019
