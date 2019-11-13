|
Timothy Golden
September 7, 1928-November 7, 2019
ROCK ISLAND-Timothy Golden, longtime resident of Rock Island, passed away peacefully in his sleep on November 7. He was 91.
Born September 7, 1928 in Arkadelphia, Arkansas, to Henry and Daisy Golden, Tim was the youngest of 3 siblings. At the age of 16, Tim joined the Military Armed Forces along with his brother John. He served 4 active years, touring several countries including Japan.
Tim married childhood sweetheart, Evelyn Harrison of Arkadelphia and pursued life in Rock Island, Illinois after securing employment with the Rock Island Arsenal.
Later in life, Timothy married Charlotte Peoples of Monmouth, IL. Dearly loved, their union lasted until her death in December 2010.
Tim retired after nearly 30 years of employment from the Rock Island Arsenal and became a LandOwner after investing in his neighborhood. He was a quiet pillar of his community for over 50 years. During this time, Tim received a Neighborhood Beautification Honor, awarded by the City of Rock Island.
Tim loved being outside. By trade he was a Barber, Carpenter and Electrician. He especially loved dogs, caring for a beloved Doberman and German Shepard for many years.
Timothy is survived by his children Joann, Timothy, Anthony, Gregory, Janet, and Rochelle Golden. Also GrandChildren Great & Great Great.
Mr. Golden will be most remembered for his wisdom and loving, simple way of life. His family will always cherish his memory.
He is preceded in death by his sister, brother John Edward and daughter Shirley.
Tim will be laid to rest at 12:00 PM in Arkadelphia, Arkansas on Sunday, November 17 in Piney Grove Cemetery. A Celebration of Life will follow in Rock Island, date to be announced.