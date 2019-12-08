Home

POWERED BY

Services
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Anne Catholic Church
120 N. Ela Street
Barrington, IA
View Map
Send Flowers
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Anne Catholic Church
120 N. Ela Street
Barrington, IA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Timothy Keough
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Timothy Keough


1948 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Timothy Keough Obituary

Timothy Keough

December 21, 1948-November 30, 2019

DAVENPORT-Timothy was born December 21, 1948 in Davenport, Iowa to Clyde and Winifred Keough. He passed away peacefully November 30, 2019 in Barrington, IL. Timothy was drafted in 1968 to serve with the 1st Battallion; 69th Armored, 4th Infantry Division in Vietnam. Upon returning he joined the Carpenters Union in 1973 and worked for the Regional Counsel of Carpenters as a business agent and organizer for 12 years. He retired in 2014. Timothy was a member of St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church in Crystal Lake. Survivors include his mother, Winifred Keough; brothers, Thomas of San Luis Obispo, CA, Casey of Houston, TX, and Kevin (Megan) of Portland, OR; sisters, Jeanne (Tom) Schwab of Davenport, IA, Kitty (Bill) Karmell of Deer Park, IL, and Molly (Jim) Kessler of Albuquerque, NM. He was preceded in death by his father, Clyde John Keough; and brother, Michael Keough. Memorial visitation will be 10am until the funeral mass at 11am Saturday, December 14th at St. Anne Catholic Church, 120 N. Ela Street, Barrington, IL. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the Mayo Clinic, www.MayoClinic.org, or to St. Anne's House of Hope, 955 S. Rand Road, Lake Zurich, IL 60047. Please visit www.davenportfamily.com to send condolences.

Published in Quad-City Times on Dec. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Timothy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -