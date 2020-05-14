Timothy Mark Nelson June 19, 1952- May 5, 2020 MUSCATINE-Timothy Mark Nelson, 67, of Muscatine, Iowa went to be with the Lord Tuesday, May 5, 2020 at the University of Iowa Hospital and Clinics. Tim was born June 19, 1952 in Lexington, Nebraska, the son of Raymond and Margaret Nelson. He graduated from East High School with the class of 1970. Tim went on to study business at Morningside College in Sioux City, Iowa where he met his wife Debbie Sue Krinke. The two were united in marriage at the Methodist Church in Lamberton, MN in 1974. Early on, Tim found his professional passion in banking, beginning at Northwestern Bank in Sioux City. In 1987 Tim moved his family of four to LaPorte, IN to further his banking career. From there, Tim and family moved to Muscatine, IA as Senior Vice President of First National Bank, retiring there after 23 years in 2017 for a total banking career just under 50 years. Tim and wife, Debbie made one last move to Pella, IA in November 2019. Tim was a loving husband a very involved father. He loved music immensely and he loved all things outdoors: hunting, fishing, camping, and playing with his golden retriever, Abby... Tim was an avid sports enthusiast and loved playing baseball and golf with his sons. He had an infectious laugh, a contagious smile and was loved by all. Tim always greeted you with a compliment and warm welcome. He will be greatly missed. His family includes his wife, Debbie Nelson of Pella, IA; their sons Mark (& Melissa) Nelson of Evergreen, CO and Thomas (TJ & Kayla) Nelson of Pella, IA; four grandchildren: Sofia Nelson and Brooks, Noah, and Kirk Nelson; two brothers and one sister: John (& Linda) Nelson of Colorado, Stanley (& Lucille) Nelson of West Virginia and Fay Smith of Waukee, IA. Tim was preceded in death by his parents and his brother-in-law, Chuck Smith. A graveside service will be held in Sioux City, IA with immediate family and a celebration of life will follow in August in Muscatine, IA. Memorials can be made to Muscatine Center for Social Action (MCSA), or Aiming for a Cure affiliated with Highland Hunting Riverside, IA. The Garden Chapel Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.



