Dennison Funeral Homes
1601 13Th St
Viola, IL 61486
(309) 596-2121
Visitation
Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Dennison Funeral Homes
1601 13Th St
Viola, IL 61486
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
Dennison Funeral Homes
1601 13Th St
Viola, IL 61486
View Map
Tina L. Johnson


1970 - 2019
Tina L. Johnson Obituary

Tina L. Johnson

February 16, 1970-December 7, 2019

VIOLA, IL-Tina L. Johnson, 49, of Viola, Illinois was surrounded by family as she passed away on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at Trinity Rock Island.

Visitation is Wednesday, December 11th from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Dennison Funeral Home, Viola. The funeral service is 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, December 12th at Dennison Funeral Home, Viola. Burial will be in Bridger Cemetery, rural Viola, Illinois. Memorials may be left for her children's education fund.

Tina Louise was born February 16, 1970 in Moline, Illinois a daughter of William and Lana Frederick Carroll. She graduated from Las Vegas High School in 1988 then attended college to obtain a degree as a medical assistant. On September 11, 2004 she married Brent Johnson in New Windsor. Tina worked at CVM as a medical assistant. Also, she ran an in-home daycare for seven years. She was a member of Calvary Lutheran Church, New Windsor. Tina loved gardening, cooking and travel. She had a special place in her heart for dogs and horses. Her greatest joy was time spent with family.

Those left to cherish her memory are her husband and children: Brent Johnson and Robby & Bailey Johnson of Viola, Illinois; parents: William Carroll of Milan, Illinois and Lana Crupi of Las Vegas, Nevada; siblings: Lisa Carroll Sprouse (Paul Hoepfner) and Tim Carroll all of East Moline, Illinois and many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents.

Online condolences may be left at www.dennisonfuneralhome.com.

Published in Quad-City Times on Dec. 10, 2019
