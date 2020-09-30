1/1
Todd A. Plies
1964 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Todd's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Todd A. "Honker" Plies

August 26, 1964- September 27, 2020

DAVENPORT-Todd A. "Honker" Plies, 56, of Davenport, Iowa, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, September 27, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. A celebration of life service will be hosted by his longtime friends, Stacey and Scott Zindel at The Circle Tap, Davenport, on Sunday, October 4, 2020 from 12:00-3:00p.m. He will be laid to rest in Davenport Memorial Park at a later date. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rungemortuary.com.

Todd was born a son of Garland "Bud" and Joyce (Bartell) Plies on August 26, 1964 in Davenport, Iowa. He worked as a longtime courier and currently a self-employed contractor. He was proud to be from Ridgeview and still was friends with everyone he grew up with.

Todd loved to entertain people with his larger than life stories and he loved a good prank. His clients loved him and he especially loved to tease the girls on his current route. He was an avid fan of the Minnesota Vikings, Chicago Cubs, and Iowa Hawkeyes. In the past, he also enjoyed riding his Harley.

He is survived by his mother, Joyce Plies; brother, Tony (Debbie) Plies and sister, Tammy (Ken) Jacobs all of Davenport, Iowa; nieces and nephews: Jeff Jr., Jamie, Jennifer, Tiffany, Nicholas, Grant, and Emma; along with his great nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father, Garland Plies; brother, Jeff Plies; maternal grandparents, John and Rose Bartell; paternal grandparents, Carl and Margaret Plies; nephew-in-law, Brian Cronkleton; and his beloved cat, Buddy.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Quad-City Times on Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
4
Celebration of Life
12:00 - 03:00 PM
The Circle Tap
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
The Runge Mortuary and Crematory
838 East Kimberly Road
Davenport, IA 52807
5633916202
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Runge Mortuary and Crematory

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved