Todd A. "Honker" Plies

August 26, 1964- September 27, 2020

DAVENPORT-Todd A. "Honker" Plies, 56, of Davenport, Iowa, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, September 27, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. A celebration of life service will be hosted by his longtime friends, Stacey and Scott Zindel at The Circle Tap, Davenport, on Sunday, October 4, 2020 from 12:00-3:00p.m. He will be laid to rest in Davenport Memorial Park at a later date. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rungemortuary.com.

Todd was born a son of Garland "Bud" and Joyce (Bartell) Plies on August 26, 1964 in Davenport, Iowa. He worked as a longtime courier and currently a self-employed contractor. He was proud to be from Ridgeview and still was friends with everyone he grew up with.

Todd loved to entertain people with his larger than life stories and he loved a good prank. His clients loved him and he especially loved to tease the girls on his current route. He was an avid fan of the Minnesota Vikings, Chicago Cubs, and Iowa Hawkeyes. In the past, he also enjoyed riding his Harley.

He is survived by his mother, Joyce Plies; brother, Tony (Debbie) Plies and sister, Tammy (Ken) Jacobs all of Davenport, Iowa; nieces and nephews: Jeff Jr., Jamie, Jennifer, Tiffany, Nicholas, Grant, and Emma; along with his great nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father, Garland Plies; brother, Jeff Plies; maternal grandparents, John and Rose Bartell; paternal grandparents, Carl and Margaret Plies; nephew-in-law, Brian Cronkleton; and his beloved cat, Buddy.