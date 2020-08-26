1/1
Todd Leroy Groharing
1959 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Todd's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Todd Leroy Groharing Sr.

October 18, 1959- April 4, 2020

DAVENPORT-Todd Leroy Groharing Sr., 60, passed away on Saturday, April 4th, 2020 at Genesis East Medical Center. Graveside services will be Saturday, August 29, 2020 at 2 pm at the Blue Grass Cemetery. Online condolences may be left at www.rungemortuary.com. Memorials may be made to the family.

Todd was born in Davenport, IA to Herbert and Jean (Ade) Groharing on October 18th, 1959. He met the love of his life Kathy (Hughes) Groharing and they wed on July 1st, 1995 in Asheville, NC. Together they had 5 children. He worked as a welder for Mid-American Energy for 27 loyal years.

Todd was a proud member of The Davenport Chapter of The National Wild Turkey Federation and The Texas Longhorn Breeders Association. He also served on the Board for the poultry show at the Mississippi Valley Fair. He loved to farm and was an active farmer for many years. Todd also loved hunting and fishing, and all that entails. He was a family man whose life revolved around his children and grandchildren. Todd was a 4-H leader for his children as well as a Dad's Club coach.

Those left to cherish his memory are his wife; children: Todd (Stephanie) Groharing Jr., Jacob Groharing, Heather Waitman-Groharing, Nicholas (Megan) Waitman-Groharing, and Meredith Groharing; sisters, Gwen (Ken) Caster and Ruth (John) Smolenski; grandchildren: Zachary, Alexis, Lilly, Garret, Dalton, Vanelope and Tallulah. He is also dearly missed by his best friends, Randy Latham, Ron Mills and Mike Buckley.

Those who preceded him in death; his parents, sister, Christine Timmerman; and brother, Greg Groharing.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Quad-City Times on Aug. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
29
Graveside service
02:00 PM
the Blue Grass Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
The Runge Mortuary and Crematory
838 East Kimberly Road
Davenport, IA 52807
5633916202
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Runge Mortuary and Crematory

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved