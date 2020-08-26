Todd Leroy Groharing Sr.

October 18, 1959- April 4, 2020

DAVENPORT-Todd Leroy Groharing Sr., 60, passed away on Saturday, April 4th, 2020 at Genesis East Medical Center. Graveside services will be Saturday, August 29, 2020 at 2 pm at the Blue Grass Cemetery. Online condolences may be left at www.rungemortuary.com. Memorials may be made to the family.

Todd was born in Davenport, IA to Herbert and Jean (Ade) Groharing on October 18th, 1959. He met the love of his life Kathy (Hughes) Groharing and they wed on July 1st, 1995 in Asheville, NC. Together they had 5 children. He worked as a welder for Mid-American Energy for 27 loyal years.

Todd was a proud member of The Davenport Chapter of The National Wild Turkey Federation and The Texas Longhorn Breeders Association. He also served on the Board for the poultry show at the Mississippi Valley Fair. He loved to farm and was an active farmer for many years. Todd also loved hunting and fishing, and all that entails. He was a family man whose life revolved around his children and grandchildren. Todd was a 4-H leader for his children as well as a Dad's Club coach.

Those left to cherish his memory are his wife; children: Todd (Stephanie) Groharing Jr., Jacob Groharing, Heather Waitman-Groharing, Nicholas (Megan) Waitman-Groharing, and Meredith Groharing; sisters, Gwen (Ken) Caster and Ruth (John) Smolenski; grandchildren: Zachary, Alexis, Lilly, Garret, Dalton, Vanelope and Tallulah. He is also dearly missed by his best friends, Randy Latham, Ron Mills and Mike Buckley.

Those who preceded him in death; his parents, sister, Christine Timmerman; and brother, Greg Groharing.