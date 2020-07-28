1/1
Tom Peters
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Tom's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Tom Peters

July 21, 2020

LYNN CENTER-Tom Peters of the Lake Lynnwood community, Lynn Center, IL, passed Tuesday morning July 21, 2020, at his lakeside home. Tom was raised and educated in Davenport, IA and went on to receive a Bachelor of Science Degree from Iowa State specializing in Industrial Administration.

He served in the US Army and US Army Reserve from Sept 1958 through May of 1968. He served at the rank of Captain as an Antiaircraft Gun Unit Commander. Tom took employment with the IBM Corp after his active duty commitment ended and served as a systems engineer among other functions for the next twenty five years. In his retirement, he found a great deal of joy in serving his community through activities he participated in with the Orion Lions Club, where he held many offices including President and with the Home Owners Association at Lake Lynnwood where he also took a leading role for many years. Tom's days at the lake were usually spent offering guidance, often to no avail, to his Golden Retriever, Rudy, who he took as a rescue dog in 1998, and who was his constant companion for many years. After Rudy's passing Tom took Bo, another Golden from rescue. Bo took charge of the property until he passed in early 2020. Both Rudy and Bo will be interred with Tom at the Davenport Memorial Park Cemetery.

A visitation to celebrate Tom's life will be held at the Weerts Funeral Home in Davenport on Friday, July 31, 2020, from 4 til 6 in the afternoon. Online condolences may be left at www.weertsfh.com A private burial will be held at Davenport Memorial Park.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Quad-City Times on Jul. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
31
Celebration of Life
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Weerts Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Weerts Funeral Home
3625 Jersey Ridge Rd
Davenport, IA 52807
563-355-4433
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Weerts Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved