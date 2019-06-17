Home

The Runge Mortuary and Crematory
838 East Kimberly Road
Davenport, IA 52807
(563) 391-6202
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 20, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
The Runge Mortuary and Crematory
838 East Kimberly Road
Davenport, IA 52807
View Map
Tony Lyttles

1959 - 2019
Tony Lyttles Obituary

Tony Lyttles

October 16, 1959-June 15, 2019

GENESEO-Tony Lyttles, 59, of Geneseo, IL passed away on Saturday, June 15, 2019. The family will greet friends from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, June 20, 2019 at the Runge Mortuary, Davenport, IA. Memorials may be made to the . Online condolences may be expressed at www.rungemortuary.com.

Tony was born on October 16, 1959 in Davenport, IA. He married Roxanne Meade on January 14, 1984. They went on to enjoy 35 years of marriage. He was owner and operator of L & M Steel Services in East Moline.

Tony enjoyed riding motorcycles, doing home improvements and in his younger years, volleyball, bowling and baseball. He was an avid Iowa Hawkeye fan. He will be remembered as a loving, caring man that mentored others, family or not.

Those left to cherish his memory include his loving wife, Roxanne; son, Tony Lyttles Jr. (Mary); soon to arrive granddaughter, Madilynn Lyttles; father, Don Schiffke; in-laws, Gerry and Sandra Meade; sisters: Theresa Kolund, Kim (Bill) Myrick, Melissa (Randy) Gomez and Sandra (Jeremy) Larson ; brothers: Don (Dale) Schiffke Jr., David (Connie) Schiffke, Chris (Kelly) Lyttles, Mike (Eva) Lyttles and Terry Lyttles ; and brother-in-law, Todd (Jill) Meade.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Joyce Schiffke.

Published in Quad-City Times from June 17 to June 19, 2019
