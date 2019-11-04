|
Tony Ramirez
May 10, 1935-November 3, 2019
DAVENPORT-A Memorial Mass for Tony Ramirez, 84, of Davenport, will be 10a.m. Thursday, November 7, 2019 at St. Anthony's Catholic Church, Davenport. Burial will be in the Rock Island National Cemetery, Arsenal Island. Visitation will be from 4-6p.m. Wednesday at the Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home, Davenport, please wear casual attire! Tony died unexpectedly Sunday, November 3, 2019 at the Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf.
Tony was born on May 10, 1935 in Davenport, to Manuel and Juanita (Juarez) Ramirez. He proudly served our country in the Air Force for almost 22 years, retiring in 1976. He was primarily stationed at Aviano Air Base in Italy, as well as in England and Turkey as a communications technician with flying status. Upon returning stateside, he was united in marriage to Jane E. Lohf on August 29, 1975.
Following his discharge, Tony went to work for International Telephone and Telegraph in Spain for three years, then spent the next seven in Italy laying and maintaining the communications network necessary for military personnel abroad to receive the Armed Services Network in order to watch TV. In 1986, the family moved back to the Quad Cities where Tony worked in security at St. Luke's Hospital, which became Genesis before retiring in 2016.
Survivors include his wife Jane and son Dominic Ramirez, both of Davenport, and son from first marriage to Mirella Paternini: Ricky (Patricia) Ramirez and granddaughter, Catherine of DeBary FL; sisters: Pauline Medina, Silvis, Mary Ann Mejorado, Davenport, Lucy (James) Seusy, San Jose, CA, Helen (Maurice) Doeckel, Santa Rosa, CA, Margaret Overton, Christine (Raul) Tamayo, Ramona Garcia, and Connie (Raymond) Lohf, all of Davenport; brothers Michael Ramirez, Springfield, Ohio, Manuel Ramirez, Jr., Davenport and many nieces , nephews, and cousins.
He was preceded in death by a son, Tony Ramirez, Jr., his parents, and siblings, Thomas Ramirez and Lydia Moreno. May they rest in peace.
