Tonya L Carter
July 9, 1975-December 14, 2019
DALLAS, TX-Tonya L Carter of Dallas, TX passed away December 14th, 2019. A memorial service will be held at 1 pm on Saturday December 21, 2019 at Agape Christian Fellowship Outreach, 817 24th St., Rock Island, IL 61201. The repass will immediately follow at the same location.
Tonya was born July 9th, 1975 in Davenport, IA. To close family and friends she was known as Monica. She loved singing and dancing and was always the life of the party. She was a fun, caring, and loving person and would give her last to you if you needed it. Tonya (Monica) will greatly be missed.
Survivors include her sons: Anthony Ellis Carter and Taeshaun Benson, her parents: Helen and Frederick Thomas, Sr., Siblings: Nichole (Kent) Tyler, Jr., Frederick (Tyrrannie) Thomas, Jr., Keyonta Carter, Travis (Jami) Thomas, and Markeeta Thomas. A great number of nieces nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.
Published in Quad-City Times from Dec. 16 to Dec. 21, 2019