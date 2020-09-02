1/1
Tracy Mae
1965 - 2020
Tracy M (Stuckel) Gonzalez

December 16, 1965-August 28, 2020

Tracy Mae, 54, died peacefully, at OSF St. Francis Medical Center, Peoria, Illinois, after a brief illness.

The visitation will take place at Halligan-McCabe Funeral Home on Friday September 4th from 11am to 1pm, with a service following at 1pm. A private graveside burial will take place at Memorial Park, where she will be buried next to her grandparents. Memorials can be made to Dravet Syndrome Foundation (www.dravetfoundation.org).

Tracy was born to Anthony Stuckel and Roxanne Brown. Tracy was raised by Roxanne Griffith and Randolph Griffith. Tracy graduated from Assumption High School in 1984. Tracy was united in marriage to Jose Gonzalez in 1996.

Tracy was a hard worker in everything she did. She was an avid Iowa Hawkeyes fan and a die-hard St. Louis Cardinals fan. She was nicknamed "Grinch." Her nickname became a favorite stuffed animal for special nephew, Ryan. Tracy loved her annual trip to Florida to spend time with Aunt Soni. She looked forward to her Thursday golf outing with the guys. She is known for her signature cooking dishes, which are made from scratch. Tracy enjoyed being in good company of friends and family.

Tracy is survived by her children, Stephanie (Erik) Stuckel-Jones and Casey (Payton) Gonzalez; her grandchildren, Maggie, Logan, and Coan is on his way; her mother, Roxanne Griffith; her father, Randolph (Eva) Griffith; her sisters, Tina (Brad) McDermott, Kerri (Stephen) Griffiths, Stasha (Kevin) Prins, Becki Griffith; her brothers, Christopher (Stacey) Griffith, Bradley Griffith, and Robert (Danielle) Stuckel; and many nieces and nephews.

Tracy was preceded in death by her father, Anthony Stuckel, and her grandmother, Virginia "Ginny" Redmond.

Due to the current health crisis, masks must be worn and social distancing respected.

Online remembrances may be expressed at www.hmdfuneralhome.com.



Published in Quad-City Times on Sep. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
4
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home
SEP
4
Service
01:00 PM
Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home
614 Main Street
Davenport, IA 52803
(563) 322-4438
