Twila Cobb

June 8, 2019

DAVENPORT-Funeral services for Twila G. Cobb, 86, of Davenport, will be 10:30 AM Friday June 14, 2019 at Faith United Church of Christ, 1630 West 38th Street, Davenport. Visitation is Thursday evening from 4 – 7 PM at Weerts Funeral Home, 3625 Jersey Ridge Road, Davenport. Burial will be at the National Cemetery, Rock Island Arsenal.

Twila passed away peacefully on Saturday June 8th at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf. She was born in 1932 in Wayne County, Iowa, the daughter of Thomas and Reva Watson. She married Donald Smith on November 1, 1952 at Allerton, Iowa. He preceded her in death on April 19, 1990. She later married Robert Cobb on March 4, 2006.

Twila worked 24 years at the former Oscar Mayer Company, Davenport, retiring in 1992. She was a long time member of Faith United Church of Christ, having volunteered actively within the community. She was an avid reader and traveler. Her most precious times, were the times she spent with her family.

Memorials may be made to Faith United Church of Christ, or to Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House.

Survivors include her husband Robert; daughter Melinda (Fred) Brown, Davenport; sons: Tom (Denise) Smith, Davenport and Terry (Peggy) Smith, Princeton, Iowa; eight step-children: Debra Cobb, Nancy (Dale) Williams, Karen (John) Iverson, Michele Stewart, Sherry Behm, Rick (Donna) McGill, Skip (Sue) McGill and Laura Drumm; and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.

She was also preceded in death by four sisters and two brothers.

Online condolence may be sent to www.WeertsFH.com