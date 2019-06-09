Home

POWERED BY

Services
Weerts Funeral Home
3625 Jersey Ridge Rd
Davenport, IA 52807
563-355-4433
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 13, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Weerts Funeral Home
3625 Jersey Ridge Rd
Davenport, IA 52807
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
10:30 AM
Faith United Church of Christ
1630 West 38th Street
Davenport, IA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Twila Cobb
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Twila Cobb


1932 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Twila Cobb Obituary

Twila Cobb

June 8, 2019

DAVENPORT-Funeral services for Twila G. Cobb, 86, of Davenport, will be 10:30 AM Friday June 14, 2019 at Faith United Church of Christ, 1630 West 38th Street, Davenport. Visitation is Thursday evening from 4 – 7 PM at Weerts Funeral Home, 3625 Jersey Ridge Road, Davenport. Burial will be at the National Cemetery, Rock Island Arsenal.

Twila passed away peacefully on Saturday June 8th at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf. She was born in 1932 in Wayne County, Iowa, the daughter of Thomas and Reva Watson. She married Donald Smith on November 1, 1952 at Allerton, Iowa. He preceded her in death on April 19, 1990. She later married Robert Cobb on March 4, 2006.

Twila worked 24 years at the former Oscar Mayer Company, Davenport, retiring in 1992. She was a long time member of Faith United Church of Christ, having volunteered actively within the community. She was an avid reader and traveler. Her most precious times, were the times she spent with her family.

Memorials may be made to Faith United Church of Christ, or to Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House.

Survivors include her husband Robert; daughter Melinda (Fred) Brown, Davenport; sons: Tom (Denise) Smith, Davenport and Terry (Peggy) Smith, Princeton, Iowa; eight step-children: Debra Cobb, Nancy (Dale) Williams, Karen (John) Iverson, Michele Stewart, Sherry Behm, Rick (Donna) McGill, Skip (Sue) McGill and Laura Drumm; and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.

She was also preceded in death by four sisters and two brothers.

Online condolence may be sent to www.WeertsFH.com

Published in Quad-City Times from June 9 to June 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now