Tyler J. Hurd

June 24, 2003-June 24, 2020

BETTENDORF-Tyler Joseph Hurd, 17, of Bettendorf, Iowa, passed away peacefully in his sleep on June 24 while camping in his backyard with friends in celebration of his birthday.

Tyler's memorial service will be at 10AM on Friday, July 3. Due to COVID-19, it will be for family only but live-streamed for all of those who wish to honor his memory. The link to the live stream can be found within Tyler's obituary at www.hmdfuneralhome.com. Online remembrances and condolences can also be sent to the family through this site.

Tyler was born on June 24, 2003 in Davenport, Iowa, the son of Jason and Tami (Kane) Hurd. He attended Paul Norton Elementary and Bettendorf Middle, and he just completed his sophomore year at Bettendorf High School. He ran cross country and track, was the founder of the BHS ping pong club, and was active in the St. Paul Lutheran Church youth group. He was also a very dedicated student. He enjoyed traveling with his family, especially hiking and attending sporting events.

Tyler's greatest passion was baseball. He played many years for BPV baseball club, Diamond Kings, and the BHS freshman team, loyally supported his St. Louis Cardinals, and even worked behind the plate as an umpire. He was also a talented musician, teaching himself to play drums, electric and acoustic guitar. And above all, he loved to spend time with his amazing friends.

Those left to honor his memory are his parents and his older brother, Bryan, as well as many uncles, aunts, cousins, friends and teammates. He joins his cousin, Joe Lewis, in Heaven.

The family is establishing a memorial scholarship fund and BPV Baseball memorial in his name. Contributions can be sent to the family.