Valerian May Nasheala Lorraine Garrard

May 2, 2019-June 11, 2019

DAVENPORT-Funeral services for Valerian May Nasheala Lorraine Garrard, month old infant of Bobbi McClendon and Vontrell Garrard, will be 12:00 p.m. Monday, June 17, 2019 at the Halligan McCabe DeVries Funeral Home, downtown Davenport. The family will greet friends from 11 a.m. until the time of the service. Memorials may be made to the family.

Valerian passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at her home.

Valerian was born on May 2, 2019 in Davenport.

Even though Valerian was a month old, she was full of personality.

Valerian is survived by her parents; siblings: Kameron Hurt, Tray Harris, Vaylen Garrard; grandparents, Ron Montgomery and Dorie Meyers, Veronica Garrard, and Nate Hudson; great-grandparents, Dorothy Meyers, Lois and Ira Whitaker; uncles and aunts, Michael (Ruth) Holmes, Jay (Erlyn) Holmes, Vashea Garrard, Vyshar Garrard, Natera Pugh, and Latera Pugh, and numerous cousins.

