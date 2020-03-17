Home

BENTLEY FUNERAL HOME - DURANT
1001 6th Street
Durant, IA 52747
(563) 785-6152

Varonna "Tootie" Sorgenfrey

Varonna "Tootie" Sorgenfrey Obituary

Varonna "Tootie" Sorgenfrey

July 8, 1936-March 11, 2020

DURANT-Due to concerns for the COVID-19 virus and CDC's guidelines, the services for Tootie have been changed. Private family visitation will be held. An opportunity for the community to pay their final respects to Tootie will be held on Tuesday from 4-7 P.M. at the Bentley Funeral Home, Durant. The family will not be present during that time. Funeral services for Tootie will be private for the family. A video of Tootie's funeral services will be available on the Bentley Funeral Home Facebook page.

Published in Quad-City Times on Mar. 17, 2020
