Veneta "Carol" Abbott October 4, 1935-July 18, 2019 BUFFALO-Veneta "Carol" Abbott, 83, of Buffalo, passed away on July 18, 2019 at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House. Funeral services will be held Tuesday, July 23 at 10:30 am at Weerts Funeral Home. Visitation will be Monday, July 22 from 4-8 pm. Memorials may be left to Calvary Lutheran Church, Buffalo. Online condolences may be left at www.weertsfh.com. Carol was born on October 4, 1935 in Trenton, Missouri to Charlie and Elizabeth (Wooderson) Estes. She was united in marriage to Richard Abbott on August 24, 1957 in Davenport. Carol worked for Northwestern Bell as a telephone operator, where she was introduced to the love of her life by a coworker. When they began their family, Carol stayed home to raise her children. She returned to work 10 years later for Mast Development Company then Red Jacket Pump for 25 years, retiring in 1995. Carol loved to travel extensively. She was also an avid St. Louis Cardinals fan. She was very involved in the community and her church. She tutored elementary kids, belonged to the BVFD Fireman's Auxillary, volunteered at the food pantry and was a member of the LCW and Calvary Lutheran Church. Above all, Carol loved spending time with her family and she always made sure they had everything they needed. Survivors include her husband Richard; 6 children, Karen (Brian) Hass of Buffalo, IA, Steven (Bonnie) Abbott, of Waterloo, IA, Pam Abbott of Hiawatha, IA, Roger (Sheila) Abbott of Davenport, Lisa (Dale) Sievert of Cape Coral, FL. and Michael Abbott of Grand Rapids, MI.; 16 grandchildren; 17 great grandchildren and 2 great great grandchildren; sister Frieda (Terry) Foland of Astoria, IL; numerous nieces and nephews and many special friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, siblings, W.H. Estes, Marilyn Jackson, Robert Estes and Charlene Poffenberger.