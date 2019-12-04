Home

Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home
614 Main Street
Davenport, IA 52803
(563) 322-4438
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home
614 Main Street
Davenport, IA 52803
Funeral service
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
12:00 PM
Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home
614 Main Street
Davenport, IA 52803
Vera A. Keefe


1919 - 2019
Vera A. Keefe Obituary

Vera A. Keefe

June 13, 1919 -December 3, 2019

DAVENPORT-Funeral services to celebrate the life of Vera A. Keefe, 100, a resident of Davenport will be 12 p.m. Friday, December 6, 2019 at the Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home, downtown Davenport. Burial will be an Mt. Calvary Cemetery. The family will greet friends Friday from 11 a.m. until noon at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to the Kahl Home.

Mrs. Keefe died Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at the Kahl Home.

Veronica Agnes Cipryon was born June 13, 1919 in Lynch, Kentucky, a daughter of Andrew and Katherine (Spolarc) Cipryon. She was united in marriage to Thomas R. Keefe on August 16, 1941 in Davenport. He preceded her in death on March 4, 1979.

Vera worked for Electric Motor Service in Davenport for 13 years retiring in 1982.

Vera had been a longtime member of Saint Mary's Parish in Davenport where she was a member of their Altar and Rosary Society and Daughters of Isabella.

Vera enjoyed playing euchre with her friends, bowling, doing ceramics and loved to read. She and Tom were members of the Elks Club for many years. Vera was dearly loved by her family and her friends at the Kahl Home.

Vera is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Tom and Denise Keefe, Davenport seven grandchildren, and many great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren.

In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Kathleen Redmond, her parents, and siblings, Anne, Mary, and Amelia. May they rest in peace.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.hmdfuneralhome.com

Published in Quad-City Times from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2019
