McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home
644 River Dr
Bettendorf, IA 52722
563-355-1751
More Obituaries for Verla Hines
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Verla L. Hines


1931 - 2020
Verla L. Hines Obituary

Verla L. Hines

October 17, 1931- March 22, 2020

DAVENPORT-Verla L. Hines, 88, of Davenport, formerly of Des Moines, was called home to be with the Lord on Sunday, March 22, 2020 from Genesis Medical Center – East Campus.

A private family committal service will be held at Oakridge Cemetery in Princeton, Iowa. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Princeton Presbyterian Church. McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home, Bettendorf, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Verla was born on October 17, 1931 in Stronghurst, Illinois, the daughter of Russell and Ethel Sage. After graduating from Aledo High School, she relocated to Davenport, Iowa. In 1951 she married Robert Carter. Verla later married LaVerne Wadhams and they were married until his death in 2011. She was later united in marriage to Dr. Evan Hines. Verla loved spending time with family, especially when cooking and preparing a meal for them. She was an avid Hawkeye and Cubs fan, never wanting to miss a televised game.

Verla's faith was very important to her as she served on numerous church committees throughout the years. She and her husband, Dr. Hines, were very active in the Shalom Ministries in Des Moines.

Those left to honor her memory are her husband, Dr. Evan Hines of Des Moines; sons, Scott (Connie), Brian (Donna), Tim (Kellie), all of Princeton, Iowa; daughter-in-law, Geri Carter Heaton; step-children, Steve (Nancy) Wadhams, Deb (Tim) Austin, Dennis Wadhams, Scott (Terri) Hines, Pamela Beck; 16 grandchildren, 6 step-grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren, 11 step-great-grandchildren; and 2 step-great-great-grandchildren.

In addition to her husband, LaVerne Wadhams, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Deena Carter Kilian; son, Kevin Carter; brother, Wendell; and sister, Delores.

Online condolences may be shared with Verla's family at www.McGinnis-Chambers.com.

Published in Quad-City Times from Mar. 27 to Mar. 29, 2020
Remember
