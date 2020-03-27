|
Verla L. Hines
October 17, 1931- March 22, 2020
DAVENPORT-Verla L. Hines, 88, of Davenport, formerly of Des Moines, was called home to be with the Lord on Sunday, March 22, 2020 from Genesis Medical Center – East Campus.
A private family committal service will be held at Oakridge Cemetery in Princeton, Iowa. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Princeton Presbyterian Church. McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home, Bettendorf, is assisting the family with arrangements.
Verla was born on October 17, 1931 in Stronghurst, Illinois, the daughter of Russell and Ethel Sage. After graduating from Aledo High School, she relocated to Davenport, Iowa. In 1951 she married Robert Carter. Verla later married LaVerne Wadhams and they were married until his death in 2011. She was later united in marriage to Dr. Evan Hines. Verla loved spending time with family, especially when cooking and preparing a meal for them. She was an avid Hawkeye and Cubs fan, never wanting to miss a televised game.
Verla's faith was very important to her as she served on numerous church committees throughout the years. She and her husband, Dr. Hines, were very active in the Shalom Ministries in Des Moines.
Those left to honor her memory are her husband, Dr. Evan Hines of Des Moines; sons, Scott (Connie), Brian (Donna), Tim (Kellie), all of Princeton, Iowa; daughter-in-law, Geri Carter Heaton; step-children, Steve (Nancy) Wadhams, Deb (Tim) Austin, Dennis Wadhams, Scott (Terri) Hines, Pamela Beck; 16 grandchildren, 6 step-grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren, 11 step-great-grandchildren; and 2 step-great-great-grandchildren.
In addition to her husband, LaVerne Wadhams, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Deena Carter Kilian; son, Kevin Carter; brother, Wendell; and sister, Delores.
