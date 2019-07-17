Home

Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Stewart Baxter Funeral & Memorial Services
Mount Vernon, IA
Funeral service
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
Stewart Baxter Funeral & Memorial Services
Mt Vernon, IA
Verlin L. Eaker


1933 - 2019
Verlin L. Eaker Obituary

Verlin L. Eaker

June 3, 1933-July 14, 2019

MECHANICSVILLE, IA-Verlin L Eaker, 86, of Mechanicsville, passed away Sunday, July 14, 2019, at his home, nearly nine months after the passing of his beloved wife, Sharon. Funeral Service: 10 a.m. Friday, July 19, 2019, at Stewart Baxter Funeral & Memorial Services, Mount Vernon. Visitation: 4-7 p.m. Thursday, July 18, 2019, at the funeral home.

Verlin Lyle Eaker was born June 3, 1933. He married Sharon Kime on March 13, 1955. Verlin's passion was racing stock cars from 1955 to 1980 at many Midwest tracks.

Please share your support and memories with Verlin's family on his tribute wall at www.stewartbaxter.com under obituaries.

Published in Quad-City Times on July 17, 2019
