Home

POWERED BY

Services
Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home
614 Main Street
Davenport, IA 52803
(563) 322-4438
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home
614 Main Street
Davenport, IA
View Map
Prayer Service
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
12:00 PM
Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home
614 Main Street
Davenport, IA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Verna Curtiss
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Verna E. Kriegbaum Curtiss


1930 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Verna E. Kriegbaum Curtiss Obituary

Verna E. Kriegbaum Curtiss

August 30, 1930-October 28, 2019

APACHE JUNCTION, AZ-A gathering to celebrate the life of Verna E. Kriegbaum Curtiss, 89, of Apache Junction, Arizona and Rockford, Michigan will be held from 11 a.m. until noon concluded with a brief prayer on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at the Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home, Davenport. Private burial will be in Davenport Memorial Park. Memorials may be made to John Calvin Presbyterian Church, Apache Junction, Arizona.

Verna died unexpectedly Monday, October 28, 2019 at Halifax Health Medical Center, Daytona, Florida.

Verna Ellenora Breedlove was born on August 30, 1930 in Hannibal, Missouri, a daughter of Harold and Rose Ethel (Terry) Breedlove. She was united in marriage to Harold "Dutch" Webster before he preceded her in death. She later married Richard Kriegbaum in August of 1958. He preceded her in death on March 27, 1997. She later married Robert D. Curtiss on January 12, 2004 in Las Vegas.

Verna worked for many years with Rock Island Bell before her retirement.

She loved to travel alongside her husband, and had a deep love of the ocean. Verna also enjoyed reading.

Those left to honor her memory include her husband, Robert, Apache Junction, Arizona, children: Robert (Tammy) Webster, Davenport, Diana (Brian) Burda, Davenport, Jeff Kriegbaum, Seattle, Washington; daughter-in-law, Katie Kriegbaum, Renton, Washington; 11 grandchildren; 11 1/2 great-grandchildren; step-children: Kim (Don) Eves, Tamela (Wade) Kohn, Kevin (Donna) Curtiss, Michael Curtiss, Steven (Christine) Curtiss, and Craig Curtiss; 6 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren; a sister, Carol Ann Fulton, Moberly Missouri, and brother, Harold Wayne (Ana) Breedlove, Guatemala City, Guatemala.

In addition to her husbands, she was preceded in death by a sister, Virginia, and a brother, Lawrence "Gene."

Online condolences may be expressed at www.hmdfuneralhome.com

Published in Quad-City Times on Nov. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Verna's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -