Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Runge Mortuary and Crematory
838 East Kimberly Road
Davenport, IA 52807
(563) 391-6202
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
The Runge Mortuary and Crematory
838 East Kimberly Road
Davenport, IA 52807
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
10:00 AM
The Runge Mortuary and Crematory
838 East Kimberly Road
Davenport, IA 52807
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Verna Kelsey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Verna M. Kelsey

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Verna M. Kelsey Obituary

Verna M. Kelsey

August 31, 1934-December 1, 2019

DAVENPORT-Verna M. Kelsey, 85, of Davenport, passed away, Sunday, December 1, 2019 after a brief illness, surrounded by her loving family. Visitation will be Thursday, December 5, 2019 from 4-7pm at the Runge Mortuary. Funeral services will be Friday, December 6, 2019 at 10:00 am at the mortuary. Burial will be in the Rock Island National Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the family. Online condolences may be left at www.rungemortuary.com.

Verna was born August 31, 1934 in Iowa City, IA.. She was the daughter of Marion and Elizabeth (Moss) McCollam. She was united in marriage to John "Jack" Louis Kelsey, on May 19, 1979 in Montpelier, IA. He preceded her in death. She loved her family and enjoyed gardening, fishing and playing bingo along with traveling to Las Vegas to visit her daughter Terry and Mark, (her second home). She also dearly loved her dogs and fur grandbabies.

Those honoring her memory include her children: Terry Parr (Mark Rohlffs), Las Vegas; Robert "Bobby" Parr; Dawn VanGuilder and Richard "Rick" (Lisa) Parr, all of Davenport; step-sons, John and Gary Kelsey; sister, JoAnn Aguirre, Sabula, IA and sister-in-law, Donna McCollam, Surprise, AZ grandchildren: Shawn (Kim), Missy (Chris), Adam, Andrew (Ramsay), Tyler and Alexis; fourteen great grandchildren and three great-great grandchildren. Her parents, husband, brother, Bob and stepson, Paul Kelsey preceded her in death.

Published in Quad-City Times on Dec. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Verna's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -