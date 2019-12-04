|
Verna M. Kelsey
August 31, 1934-December 1, 2019
DAVENPORT-Verna M. Kelsey, 85, of Davenport, passed away, Sunday, December 1, 2019 after a brief illness, surrounded by her loving family. Visitation will be Thursday, December 5, 2019 from 4-7pm at the Runge Mortuary. Funeral services will be Friday, December 6, 2019 at 10:00 am at the mortuary. Burial will be in the Rock Island National Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the family.
Verna was born August 31, 1934 in Iowa City, IA.. She was the daughter of Marion and Elizabeth (Moss) McCollam. She was united in marriage to John "Jack" Louis Kelsey, on May 19, 1979 in Montpelier, IA. He preceded her in death. She loved her family and enjoyed gardening, fishing and playing bingo along with traveling to Las Vegas to visit her daughter Terry and Mark, (her second home). She also dearly loved her dogs and fur grandbabies.
Those honoring her memory include her children: Terry Parr (Mark Rohlffs), Las Vegas; Robert "Bobby" Parr; Dawn VanGuilder and Richard "Rick" (Lisa) Parr, all of Davenport; step-sons, John and Gary Kelsey; sister, JoAnn Aguirre, Sabula, IA and sister-in-law, Donna McCollam, Surprise, AZ grandchildren: Shawn (Kim), Missy (Chris), Adam, Andrew (Ramsay), Tyler and Alexis; fourteen great grandchildren and three great-great grandchildren. Her parents, husband, brother, Bob and stepson, Paul Kelsey preceded her in death.
Published in Quad-City Times on Dec. 4, 2019