Vernon Bottorff

March 22, 1937-June 16, 2019

MOLINE-Vernon E. Bottorff, 82, passed away at Heartland Health Care Center in Moline on Sunday, June 16, 2019.

There will be no services. Esterdahl Mortuary and Crematory, Ltd. is assisting the family. Condolence can be sent to Ann at New Perspective Senior Living in Silvis. Memories may be shared online by visiting esterdahl.com.

Vernon was born on March 22, 1937, in Hedrick, Iowa. He was the son of Ralph and Mildred (Ryals) Bottorff. He married Elizabeth "Ann" Douglas in Hedrick, Iowa on December 10, 1955.

Vernon worked at Deere & Company for 37 years before retiring in 1992. He was skilled in many trades and was recognized by Deere & Co. several times for workplace innovations. He also worked at Blackhawk College, was a member of the U.A.W. #434 and a 32nd Degree Mason. He was also a member of the Banjoleer and volunteered at the Bix Festival.

Survivors include his wife, Ann, Silvis; Son, Randy (Rae) Bottorff, Port Orange, Florida; 4 grandchildren; nephew, Dick Bottorff, Minneapolis, Minnesota; and special friends, Larry Schutz and Reverend Stacie Fidlar.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a grandchild.