Vernona "Nonie" Zabel

March 16, 1927-May 3, 2019

ELDRIDGE-Vernona "Nonie" Zabel, 92, of Eldridge, passed away Friday, May 3, 2019 at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House. Funeral services will be at 10:00 am on Tuesday, May 7, 2019 in the Runge Mortuary Chapel. Visitation will be from 4:00 to 7:00 pm Monday at the mortuary. Burial will be at Davenport Memorial Park. Memorials may be made to Grand Haven Retirement Community. Online tributes and condolences may be expressed at www.rungemortuary.com.

Nonie was born March 16, 1927 in rural Scott County to Henry and Edna (Puck) Heuer. She was united in marriage to Arlyss Zabel on February 19, 1949. Together they lived and worked on the family farm, loved to go to dances and their card clubs until his passing on December 29, 2010.

Nonie enjoyed crocheting, gardening and watching the Chicago Cubs. She took great pride in her African violets and mowing the yard. She loved cooking for the people she loved. But above all she adored her family, grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Those left to honor her memory include her children: Myron (Cindy) Zabel, Janice Zabel and Joyce (John) Kemp; grandchildren: Daniel Kemp, Steven (Kimberly) Kemp, Bryan (Marla) Zabel and Loren (Darcy) Zabel; great grandchildren: Shelby Kemp, Olivia Zabel, Evan Zabel and Savannah Zabel and one on the way.

In addition to her parents and husband she was preceded in death by son, Wayne, and her siblings: Florence Meinert, Bernice Schnack, Arnold Heuer and Verna Rehm.