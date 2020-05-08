Veronica (Roni) A. Fisher May 26, 1953- April 30, 2020 DAVENPORT-Veronica (Roni) A. Fisher, 66, of Davenport, Iowa, died Thursday, April 30, 2020, at her residence in Davenport, IA. She will be cremated at Trimble Crematory, Moline, under the direction of Cremation Society of the Quad Cities, and kept by her loving husband Russell J. (RJ) Fisher. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to a charity of your choice. Roni was born on May 26, 1953 in Davenport, IA. The daughter of Joseph Puskowski and Mildred May, Roni attended Alleman High school and upon graduating she worked at the Rock Island Arsenal Clubhouse. She later started an in-home daycare. She returned to the workforce for Midland Press and retired from R.K. Dixon as a lead administrative assistant. Those left to honor her memory include her beloved husband RJ Fisher, her brothers Joe (Carol) Prather, Jim (Dieu) Prather, her son, Jeffrey (Sabryna) Tripp, two grandchildren Alexandria and Gabriella Tripp, and her faithful dog companion, Cassie. Roni was preceded in death by her father and mother, Joe and Millie and her son Christopher. On behalf of Roni, her family would like to thank everyone who has assisted them including her dear friends Linda and Mike Turner, staff at Manor Care, Genesis, and her hospice staff. The family invites friends to share stories and condolences at TrimbleFuneralHomes.com.
Published in Quad-City Times from May 8 to May 10, 2020.